Need to include PWDs in climate change action

The world is facing numerous life-threatening weather events. The fatalities from the recent mass floods and Cyclone Ialy have further raised the urgency to face head-on these challenges. Kenya has taken the lead role in the continent on climate action, and the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in this endeavour is even more critical and deserves attention.

Developing nations like Kenya bear the brunt of climatic catastrophes. Socioeconomic barriers are more evident and prevalent to PWDs in the developing than developed countries. PWDs suffer the most during a natural disaster: They are up to four times more likely to lose their lives, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Unescap) data show. Six per cent of the people affected by these calamities acquire disabilities, increasing the burden to families and the economy.

Despite that, 75 per cent of PWDs feel excluded from humanitarian and rescue responses, as shown in a 2023 United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction report. Thus for PWDs the stakes are extremely high. Fortunately, social voices and advocacy efforts continue to raise awareness of the need for inclusive humanitarian and rescue efforts.

Climatic stability

Debate is on that what scientists call the Holocene period of global climatic stability ended 74 years ago and that we are in the Anthropocene Age of Man, where climatic changes are driven by human activity. Amid the fight for Earth’s survival, its time for deeper engagement, and for PWDs, who make up 16 per cent of the world population—not to be viewed as mere bystanders and victims but key and equal proponents and players—in line with Sustainable Development Goal13, on climate action.

PWDs are, unexpectedly, hugely marginalised in the social, political and economic aspects with them and their issues absent from climate change discourses. Despite suffering the heaviest burden of these weather extremities, they’re the least economically active; they, hence, have arguably the least carbon footprint. They are also not fully excluded from the general human contribution to global warming.

Kenya has implemented great reforms that work towards promoting independent living among PWDs. Importation of duty-free vehicles, while easing mobility for PWDs, contributes to the general population’s carbon footprint. This, coupled with industries that manufacture mobility devices, presents a strong case that the disability sector should not be exempted from green investments.

Climate Policy Initiative

The global climate policy organisation Climate Policy Initiative says mitigation takes the lion’s share of the $1.3 trillion climate financing, at $1.15 trillion (88 per cent), adaptation $63 million and dual benefits $51 million. This is a huge investment, capable of accommodating the entire disability sector.





Stakeholders should involve PWDs and their organisations in areas such as public awareness and policy development. PWD groups can be empowered on the nuances surrounding climate change discourses on regulations and laws, resulting in their enhanced engagement and participation on climate change issues. They should be funded to undertake sustainable projects and enterprises.

More measurable and evidence-based research on the socioeconomic toil of climate change on PWDs, specifically in Kenya, would spur the urgency to promote disability-inclusive climate action. That would serve as a call to action, and also narrow the psychological distance in the public that climate change is not an immediate concern.

We have one planet to call home, and it is the role of everyone, including PWDs, to keep it safe and habitable for us and the generations to come.