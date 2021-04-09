‘Mitumba’ needs to be a formal sector to help realise Vision 2030

There have been major concerns about the future of the mitumba sector and the livelihoods it supports. The second-hand clothes and footwear sector employs at least two million people, and up to 24 million Kenyans depend on it for livelihood.

In 2019, the sector contributed Sh12 billion in tax both to the national and county governments. The trade has a multiplier effect, benefiting a range of sectors, including logistics, clearing and forwarding, insurance and security.

One of the pillars of the Jubilee administration’s Big Four Agenda is to strengthen manufacturing, increasing its share of GDP from 8.5 per cent to 15 per cent, creating a million new jobs, and increasing foreign direct investment.

Contrary to some beliefs that textile manufacturing will only succeed if the mitumba sector is weakened, both can co-exist. The textile and mitumba markets are separate, as they deal in different products and income segments. Banning mitumba, as the government did last year, would therefore create a vacuum that the textile industry would not fill immediately because their target markets are not the same.

Trade barriers

In light of this, the lifting of the ban in August 2020 stands as sound judgement, demonstrating the government’s commitment to removing trade barriers and creating a friendly business environment.

And with Covid-19 increasing the need for affordable clothing and the sector’s tax revenue, there is an even greater need to avoid protectionist policies that beat economic sense while killing livelihoods.

The economic recovery strategy after the havoc caused by Covid-19 will need all sectors to work in tandem. There is no doubt that the mitumba business will play a key role in not only helping the government raise taxes but also putting food on the tables in many homes. As we implement Vision 2030, maybe it’s time to make mitumba a formal sector.