Need for a mental health programme for students

The capable Cabinet secretary for Education, Prof George Magoha, is on record advocating the return of corporal punishment in Kenyan schools. He argues that this is a sure way to curb indiscipline in the learning institutions.

Many have voiced their support for the good CS. They posit that, since they underwent the same and are now upright citizens, then their descendants should not be exempt. Except, they are not upright.

Corporal punishment has its origins in the colonial days. The traditional ways of solving conflicts in Africa rarely had caning. Communities had mechanisms that swung around rehabilitation of offenders as opposed to outright annihilation.

When we took away the cane a few years back, we did not replace it with a sturdy and sustainable means of correction. That is why the CS is at a loss. But those olden ways are what bred the current crop of adults, who are unable to express themselves without ad hominem. Who only find comfort in money, fame and material wealth at any cost and can sell their birthright for a few silver coins.

The olden ways and machoistic approach to correction is what has encouraged a staggering prevalence of murder-suicide because adults are scared. Scared of the society and their own lives. Irresponsible adults who do not know how to seek help but hide in vices like alcoholism and narcotics. Unloving citizens who litter and disregard traffic rules.

Authority intimidates us

Knowing that questioning authority would earn you a few strokes of the cane ingrained in the Kenyan student that authority was always right. Our elected leaders have often proved that authority is mostly right in wrong ways. Because authority intimidates us yet we cannot challenge or seek clarifications, we bribe. And then accuse the government of being corrupt. Then we bribe our way out again.

So here we are, bombarded with a generation of passive-aggressive men and manipulative women. Tell me again how corporal punishment shaped us.

We do not know what to do with adults; so, we are turning our attention to children, wanting them to become the exact copies of our sad selves. It is a pity.

The Kenyan parent, teacher and, ultimately, CS has to come to terms with the gaps that Covid-19 has excreated in mental health programmes. The lack of proper, established channels to let off emotions for students has trapped them in stifling pigeonholes. They have been brewing fears and uncertainties during the lockdown and the bomb is exploding.

Schools must be intentional about involving mental health experts. We need students who are comfortable with being under pressure. We need to nurture an environment where all may not be okay, their futures may look uncertain, and yet they have the confidence to face the day one after the other.

Students normalising seeing the negatives and yet rising above them is a conversation that must happen. But it won’t happen through strokes of the cane. It is gentle. It is intentional. It is progressive.

Ms Maina is a United Kingdom-registered nurse and BsN student at the University of Derby, England. mainacate2013@yahoo.com. @Catemimi1772