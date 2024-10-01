Mahatma Gandhi lesson: Simple but not simplistic

Never before, in our world, has so much been written, for so long and in so many ways about a man, Mohandas Karachand Gandhi, alias Mahatma Gandhi, who was so simple in lifestyle and demeanor.

At the pinnacle of his life, he lived, dressed and ate simply. Gandhi owned nothing much other than a pair of round spectacles, a walking bamboo stick (lathi), sandals and donned a hand-made attire.

Socially, he interacted freely and extensively. This was not only bold but also novel in his home country, India, in which there was an extant prevalent culture which had strict social prohibitions.

Indeed, one big, but simple, lesson Gandhi taught the world, from the outset, was that you can be simple without being simplistic. His simple life mannerism unperturbed by consumerism drew the breadth and width of the world to him while his indomitable belief in the non-violence doctrine, as a soul force for good, love and truth, inspired crusaders of peace, fairness and justice globally.

It is this simple man’s enduring legacy that the United Nations International Day for Non-violence, celebrated on October 2 every year, was mooted in 2007 to honour, not least commemorate, the legacy of non-violence in today’s world. As the day draws nigh, reflections on Gandhi’s legacy is in order to enable us understand and appreciate the man and what he stood for.

Gandhi, from his nascent years, had an interesting triple heritage in comparison with his contemporaries, particularly in the Indian sub-continent. He was made in Europe, Africa and India. While he was made a lawyer in England, he got initiated into politics of a segregated society in South Africa and became a nationalist par excellence in India.

In a sense, Gandhi Ji was an embodiment of a global citizen long before today’s commonplace notions of globalisation. Our contemporary world, no less Africa, is replete with an uncertain future. Partially, this is because of widespread war and violence, extremism and intolerance as well as injustice and inequalities.

These are the same ills, same societal challenges, which Gandhi confronted in his doctrines of Ahimsa, sathyagrah and swandeshi, non-violence, non-cooperation with oppressors and self-reliance respectively. Hence, their relevance to our struggling world!

Therefore, in areas in which currently violence and war is the order of the day, we do not have to fight to be strong. Violence begets violence, as Gandhi once said. He had a deep and unmatched conviction that there are far so many more options for non-violent resolution of conflicts than there are excuses to cause societal harm, destruction and mayhem emanating from unmitigated ambitions for power and hegemony.

For regions faced with the existentialist threat from forces of neo-colonialism, especially in the Global South, non-cooperation with the perpetrators of injustice, unfairness and oppression while showing them love, compassion and the worthiness of peace could be Gandhi’s message to victims of such unfortunate situations.

Furthermore, in a world overwhelmed by the damaging consumerist and overly capitalist culture, self-reliance brings honour, dignity and true transformation. Gandhi’s teaching of the significance of the charkha, the spinning wheel, for making clothes in local areas, as symbol of independence from exploitative commercial corporates, rings loudly as true today as it was over seven decades ago when Gandhi walked and spread the message of swadeshi, self-reliance, in rural India.

These are the most of the sterling ideals of Gandhi Ji which exude numerous salutary lessons for us today. He preached them; he lived them. Hence, his oft-quoted adage that: “My life is my message”!