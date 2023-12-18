Link between food security and climate modulation

Kenya was very well represented at the recent COP28 climate summit in Dubai with 763 participants. These included 51 participants cleared by the national government and several Kenyans facilitated by non-government entities. President William Ruto gave a moving speech highlighting that Africa is providing global climate leadership and that it is time for the continent to be turned into a green powerhouse.

It is often said Africa bears the brunt of the global warming caused by the less-than-desirable practices in the industrialised nations. COP28 ended with a call to transition away from fossil fuels, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stating that “phase-out of fossil fuels is inevitable”. The Nairobi Declaration signed at the Africa Climate Summit in September was applauded and celebrated.

The biggest COP28 outcomes included the ramping up of world food production under the sustainable agriculture declaration, to which 134 countries, 24 from Africa, are committed. In Kenya, an initiative aimed at improving agricultural yield through a partnership with a consortium of sector players and county governments is underway across the country. The goal of the Central Highlands Ecoregion Foodscape (CHEF) project, being piloted for launching next month, is to implement climate-smart agriculture.

Due to the surging population, the world is likely not to be able to feed itself in the next 25 years if food systems are not improved. The need of the day is to progressively work towards reducing the cost of living whilst addressing the basic needs of the population. Kenya must aim to achieve food security whilst implementing policies to reduce the burden on the pocket of the mwananchi.

Interconnected

The food price crisis and food insecurity are interconnected. Whilst farmers should be equipped with supply-side solutions, the demand-side factors—including low income, poverty, and rapid population growth—should also be addressed. Structures and policies must also be put in place to encourage manufacturing.

Having marked 60 years since independence, the country has made huge progress in almost every field. Nevertheless, should we be in a situation where there are three national power outages in three months? Kenya must focus on reducing fuel prices, providing energy solutions and renewable energy, enhancing food production and addressing the high cost of living, which includes stabilising the shilling.

Failure to urgently take action will cost the country more than food security. While we participate in global climate conservation, let us not forget our original climate warrior, Prof Wangari Maathai, and continue her quest to continuously enhance the country’s forest cover.