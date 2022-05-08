Lifting tough EIA levy freeze will free Nema to achieve its mandate

Environmental impact assessment (EIA), a process established in the United States in the early 1970s, has been adopted around the world. Countries have enacted laws to make EIA mandatory for certain types of development projects.

Done properly, EIAs safeguard the environment by ensuring sustainable use, reduces cost and time of project implementation, and in many cases, improves project design.

To ensure that EIAs are undertaken, most countries have an established institution or ministry to coordinate environmental activities. In Kenya, EIAs are the responsibility of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema). These institutions are supposed to ensure that certain categories of projects are subjected to EIAs. They also collect levies from developers to fund the EIA process.

Ghana has adopted a slightly different approach; under their Environmental Protection Act 1994, the Environmental Protection Agency is charged with imposing and collecting environmental protection levies. These levies enable the agency to operate a free system for EIA activities.

Potential developers

In Kenya, however, EIA fees paid by potential developers were scrapped by an executive directive in 2017. The reasoning behind this move was to encourage growth of the construction sector. According to the directive, Nema was supposed to receive financial support from the government to cover this loss or revenue. But this compensation has not been coming in good time, making it difficult for the agency to carry out its mandate.

According to the Netherlands Commission for Environmental Assessment report of 2014, EIA fees within Africa differ from country to country. For example, fees levied in Uganda, which range from 0.1 to 0.5 per cent of the total project value, are lower than those of Zambia which range between 0.3 and one per cent of the total project value. In South Africa, environmental authorisation fees vary according to the scope of the proposed development.

Since the Kenyan government does not have sufficient funds to cover its priority programmes without seeking external assistance, it should not discourage its agencies or departments from raising own financial resources where they have the potential to do so. In this context, giving Nema the mandate to collect levies, as is done in other African countries, would be the right thing to do.

Nema is also the accredited entity in Kenya for the Green Clean Fund. Enabling it to collect levies would provide the much needed cash to strengthen its capacity to process the concept notes and project proposals that are necessary to access the fund.

Unep meetings

Additionally, Kenya hosts the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) headquarters, which offers numerous opportunities. For example, delegations attending Unep meetings could take the opportunity to benchmark with Nema. Kenya has the potential to be the champion for environmental issues in Africa and should not be cramped because of Nema’s financial constraints.

Giving Nema a free hand to collect levies is the way forward. This is the norm across the world. If other African countries that are also trying to be competitive in terms of business are charging EIA fees, Kenya should do so too.

It is doubtful that the current fee waiver has enhanced private sector competitiveness and attracted investors, which was the main rationale behind the move. What is clear is that detrimental environmental consequences are noticeable. For example, construction projects that have encroached on wetlands are mushrooming in some parts of Nairobi. Perhaps, if Nema was not financially constrained, it would ensure environmental compliance.

By and large, the current situation leads one to conclude that the environment is not a priority across government. Therefore, there is a danger that Nema will be seen as a non-revenue-generating agency that will continue to attract fewer resources during the national planning exercise.

That must not happen.