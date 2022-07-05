Let us respect one’s freedom of expression

Freedom of speech, as guaranteed by Article 33 of the Constitution, is an enviable pillar of Kenya’s emergent democracy. However, since this fortunate eminence did not come to us on a silver platter—as it was fought for by blood, sweat and tears against past stretches of authoritarianism—it would be sensible to be both ceaselessly thankful and vigilant about it so as to warrant its advancement and positioning to promote advisable causes.

When we look around in some countries, whether closer in the East African region or further afield, the story is alarmingly quite different from the liberally open situation that generally exists here at home, although I do believe as a country we can reach—and need to aim for—superior altitudes of freedom.

For instance, at the time of writing this article, I had just read a saddening news article by AFP. It was about two people who had been outrageously jailed in a South Asian country for only criticising a new bridge built by their government. Contextually, this is a small evidence of the wider climate of fear in the Global South.

A comparative scan of the latest and previous “Global Expression Reports” by the press freedom watchdog ARTICLE 19 implicitly acknowledges Kenya as an open society—notwithstanding the infractions it needs to tackle for a healthier state of democracy and freedom of speech.

Our political domain is one area where freedom of expression is highly detectable, albeit riskily. This can be seen in the ongoing election campaigns, whereby we have all genres of theatrics, visions and divisions in full display—including the shocking and comical ideas of Prof George Wajackoyah of Roots Party to turn Kenya into an Amsterdam of cannabis as well as caninity and snakery exporting bazaar should he win the presidency.

Going forward, let’s appreciate and refocus our freedom of speech to noble aims.