Let TSC cover teachers’ exit

Article 237 of the Constitution states the mandate and functions of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) as to register trained teachers; recruit and employ registered teachers; assign teachers employed by the commission for service in any public school or institution; promote and transfer teachers; exercise disciplinary control over teachers; terminate the employment of teachers; review the standards of education and training of persons entering the teaching service; review the demand for and the supply of teachers; and advise the national government on matters relating to the teaching profession.

The bone of contention is the retirement and death of teachers, which is not covered by TSC. When a teacher dies or retires from TSC, they (or the bereaved family) are on their own. TSC has no provision for the send-off for a teacher in case of retirement or death.

This has been left solely to trade unions to organise how one will be sent off. With retirement, it is the teacher’s erstwhile colleagues, mostly through a welfare association, who organise a farewell party for them.

It would, therefore, be prudent for TSC to look into the affairs of retirement and death of a teacher. Some teachers have taught for more than 30 years and, being such a diligent and loyal worker, it is not good to leave them on the event of their exit. I know of organisations, for instance, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), that have a department which oversees the welfare of their workers upon leaving employment.

During these hard times, TSC, teachers’ employer, should expand its functions to include handling the issues around death and retirement of teachers.