Let’s make devolution work

Counties are locked in a tussle with the national government over delayed disbursement of funds by the Treasury, which the devolved units say has slowed development. I am a firm believer in devolution and I have seen it do wonderful things for our country.

Let me start with my small village, Gagra in Uyoma, Siaya County, which had no road and every part was impassable all seasons, but now has murram roads.

I have travelled to many counties and, while some have greatly improved due to devolution, others are still lagging behind despite receiving billions of funds from the Exchequer every year. It is ironical that some are agitating for more funds yet they have nothing to show for what they have received over the years.

County leaders build big homes, drive fuel guzzlers and live like kings and queens while the people they lead suffer. Some governors do not mind the common man but only think about personal gain, leading to massive corruption.

But the issue is not devolution; it is on accountability. I wish Senators would do their job of being county government watchdogs. If we don’t work on accountability, we will see more of our money being hidden in tax havens. This is not something we want to see but, as Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu said this week, “If you steal from Kenyans, invest it in Kenya; then, perhaps, we could see development in our country and then later we ask the question, where did you get it from?”

Controller of Budget

Many were confused by what Ms Gathungu said. So what did she mean? The Auditor-General meant that corruption has been devolved. With good leaders, Kenya can go far but only if the resources are used well. Already, the Controller of Budget (CoB) has flagged some counties for misusing resources.

A report released this week says in January the CoB declined financial requests worth 3.2 billion from more than 20 county governments with wrong classification of expenditure, an unjustified high wage bill and inappropriate budgeting for pending bills listed among reasons for delays in the disbursement of the allocations for counties.

Like now, the country has been decimated by drought, leading to hunger and loss of lives and livelihoods, but all these boil down to poor planning.

Take an example of Mama Rose, from Usigu, Siaya County. She called me and requested that we help to enlarge and deepen her community water pan in the village. She saw an opportunity to prepare for the March-April rains so that she can collect water.

Mama Rose’s concerns reminded me that we should listen to the people on the ground. Interestingly, some Nyanza counties are also crying about the effects of drought yet they have the fresh-water Lake Victoria, which can be used for irrigation.

Kenya’s agricultural land was 48.55 per cent in 2020, World Bank development indicators show, enough to feed our country and even export the surplus. Don’t we understand climate change? Why do we make the same mistakes time and again?

Prayers without action

We can pray about it but first, we must plan better. I am a firm believer in prayer and I remember how, as a poor teenager, most of my friends were praying to get jobs and yet they could not get out of bed to look for jobs. For me, it was different. I would wake up at 5am, pray and then go looking for a job. Prayers without action are doomed.

I don’t want to sound pessimistic—because I am not. I am a true believer in devolution and, while there have been many negatives, devolution has really worked in some counties. For example, a former Makueni governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, left the people with fruit and milk processing plants, a thriving retail sector, subsidised year-round medical cover at public institutions.

Let the government conduct awareness campaigns among the masses to know their rights. With good leaders, Kenya can go far, since public resources will be used well. Counties will thrive if we listen to community members like Mama Rose.