Let’s bring peace to the disturbed parts of Laikipia

houses torched laikipia west dam samaki moran

Benson Kamara inside his torched house at Dam Samaki village, Olmoran in Laikipia County on September 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Bruno Isohi Shioso

Director of corporate communication

National Police Service

 On September 6, the government declared Laikipia Nature Conservancy (LNC) and its environs a disturbed area and announced a seven-day multi-agency security operation led by the National Police Service.

