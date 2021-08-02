Let leaders walk the talk

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta with political leaders (from left) Gideon Moi (Kanu), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Raila Odinga (ODM), Charity Ngilu (Narc) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya)  at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: PSCU 

By  Eric K. K. Maraba

MSc- Management and Leadership student

University of Pecs

 The political shenanigans that continue to permeate the country towards the general election is nothing but the norm. Kenyans have become so dejected, despondent and hopeless in the face of the political narratives that are advanced in every electioneering period.

