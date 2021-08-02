Let leaders walk the talk

The political shenanigans that continue to permeate the country towards the general election is nothing but the norm. Kenyans have become so dejected, despondent and hopeless in the face of the political narratives that are advanced in every electioneering period.

The killings that dominate our newsrooms are nothing but a revelation of the depressive state in which people find themselves in. The promise to unite Kenyans for a worthy cause has always ended up as a mirage. It seems so good but too far.

The promise to rid the country of corrupt individuals sounds like a broken record. We get promises to alleviate the suffering of the citizenry only for the elected leaders to steal without batting an eyelid.

Let us introspectively look at the manifestos, which are just but a dangling carrot to lure the electorate. Besides the popularity of a party, the personality of its leaders should form the basis of our evaluation to vote them in. It is not enough to vote articulate but those with a proven track record, are goal-oriented and easily relate with the masses.

Connection

The best leader is the one who has a connection with the needs of the citizenry, relates with the myriad challenges most of the common people face.

Corruption has become endemic and many aspirants are pushed by a desire to steal but not to serve. How else can a leader explain being in office for five years without having implemented a project or made contact with the community, among other inconsistencies between leadership and action?

A look at the leaders shows an amassing of wealth and wanton nepotism. But leadership is about service to humanity. Leaving the constituents in dire destitution is both demeaning and lacking in merit.

The leader must be held accountable by the electorate. The Constitution accords the voter the powers to recall leaders who don’t work for the common good or are implicated in corrupt dealings. But lack of sensitisation has made this provision blurred. We need a paradigm shift in leadership in Kenya.