Lessons for Kenya from Nobel Prize winners

The work of this year’s winners of the Nobel Economics Prize has crucial lessons for Kenya and other African countries. Professors Daron Acemoglu , James Robinson and Simon Johnson provide empirical evidence that the quality of institutions a country has makes the difference between its socio-economic success and failure. It is not so much about the presence or absence of resources but rather, the quality and type of institutions that a country has.

In their work titled “Why nations fail”, the three economists demonstrate the effectiveness of robust institutions in uplifting countries from poverty. Institutions that are inclusive and structured to be pro-people, they note, are a strong foundation.

By drawing from historical evidence, the trio show that weak institutions in countries like North Korea, Siera Leone and Zimbabwe failed to improve the livelihoods of the people. These countries remain poor because they adopted what the researchers call “extractive institutions”. On the other hand, Botswana developed strong pro-people institutions to implement specific poverty reduction programmes. South Korea, Singapore and many South-East Asia countries have also adopted “inclusive institutions”.

The economists demonstrate how extractive institutions are used to siphon resources from a country. Such institutions help only a small group of elites to remain in power, with the support of international exploitative industries and institutions. They add that these extractive institutions were inherited from colonialism.

In view of what is happening in Kenya today, this is very important. For example, we would not be in crisis over the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua if we had strong institutions. Countries like Italy have had 70 governments in the last 50 years but they still stand strong. In Kenya, security institutions, as has been demonstrated time and again, have been captured by the Executive. Parliament, as has been demonstrated recently, is no longer independent. Our only hope is the Judiciary. But given the determination of the ruling regime, the Judiciary may not remain apolitical for long.

My addition to the work of the Nobel laureates is that without a value system, good institutions by themselves cannot do much. Why do we get worried each time political temperatures rise? Because our Constitution is solid but it is embedded in a weak value system.

A value system makes us obey rules and regulations, like observing Highway Code, irrespective of whether one is watching. In Seoul, Paris , Singapore or any other city in developed countries, people stop at traffic rights, whether there are pedestrians passing or not, whether there are traffic police or not .

How do we cultivate this discipline? It is much about leadership. A strong leadership uses the instrument of power to lead the citizenry to respect the institutions. If this is repeated over time, we establish a framework of “how things are done here”.