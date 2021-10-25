‘Leave no one behind’ must include SRHR

Universal health coverage (UHC) means that all people can obtain basic health services when they need them without suffering financial hardship. With the introduction of UHC and establishment of a basic health service system in 2019, Kenya committed to achieving it by 2030.

Kenya Vision 2030, launched in 2019, also emphasises a high-quality affordable healthcare system. The Health Financing Strategy 2010 reiterates the commitment to UHC through social health insurance and tax financing for the vulnerable. The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is the main provider of health cover, reaching 19.6 per cent of the population.

But inequality in overall health insurance coverage is still high with one of the biggest challenges being inadequate coverage for financial protection for the informal sector, especially the poor. Out-of-pocket payments for healthcare were 26.6 per cent in 2012/13 with 6.2 per cent incurring huge costs. Kenya’s health financing falls short of the 2001 Abuja Declaration — to allocate 15 per cent of the budget to health.

Sustainable Development Goals

For many years, the government has mobilised its expertise to respond to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) challenges. SRHR is critical to achieving UHC and, ultimately, Sustainable Development Goals. The effectiveness of UHC will be felt in its promotion of women, men, children and adolescents’ mental, emotional and physical health and quality SRHR.

Due to underfunding, critical SRHR services, such as those of gender-based violence, are not included in the essential healthcare packages. The SRHR needs of more vulnerable groups within the youth demographic, such as young women living with disabilities and commercial sex workers, are not adequately met.

There is also a need to address the cultural, religious and traditional value systems that prevent healthcare workers from providing good quality and comprehensive SRHR services to the youth.