Latest G7 move interesting

G7

US President Joe Biden (left) talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron during a plenary session at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 13, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Doug Mills | AFP

By  John Ouma

A Talmudic tale recounts how, on the way to the slaughterhouse, a calf escaped and sought refuge with Rabbi Yehuda Hanasi, one of the founders of rabbinical Judaism. It tucked its head under his flowing robes and started crying.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.