Why Kibaki was socio-political, economic boon

It was Aristotle who said three things matter in life, and in this order: Politics, capital and education. Were it not for the political process we wouldn’t have been served by President Mwai Kibaki, who died on Friday.

Kibaki rose from CEO of Kanu to MP, Cabinet minister, Vice-President and, ultimately, the President, where he instituted massive reforms. The reforms touched on the broader political, economic, or capital, and education aspects.

I joined university in 2002, at the transition time between President Daniel arap Moi and President Kibaki. Our Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) disbursement at the time were minimal but, on his ascent to the presidency, they were increased. The revamped loans saw people like me comfortably go throughout university without many challenges.

The enhanced university study loans were accompanied by other reforms — such as increased number of universities; and delinking of university management from the state, such that the President was no longer the automatic chancellor of public universities.

Growth and development

The expansion of universities saw, for example, the growth and development of Chuka University, which has helped to mentor Tharaka University. The latter has transformed the lives of the long-marginalised Atharaka community.

Kibaki redefined politics so that, finally, we would see it as issue-based and not a personal one that would, for example, make people fight.

On the capital side, he instituted reforms to taxation and revenue collection. At some point, Kenya was funding almost 95 per cent of its development budget. The donor community was forced to renegotiate their terms for lending.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) grew in leaps and bounds and many people increased capital accumulation and there was high growth of business and enterprise. The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was introduced, revolutionising service delivery countrywide.

The globally acclaimed free and compulsory primary education policy led to higher transition to secondary school and also university.