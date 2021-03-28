Kenyans’ rights and wishesare above vested interests

When repressive regimes held sway in most of Africa in the 1980s and ’90s, a reign characterised by a blanket ban on political parties and pluralism, the quest for democracy was left to non-state actors such as student unions, religious institutions and civil society organisations (CSOs).

Gradually, these became more vibrant and took a central role in championing democracy. CSOs became the bastions of liberty and were instrumental in opening up democratic space. They have been involved in activities like community mobilisation and sensitisation about issues like human rights, good governance characterised by transparency and accountability and demanding reforms.

But the most contentious issue has been their role in lobbying the donor community and development partners to pressure the government and compel it to carry out reforms and strengthen institutions. This has earned them negative epithets, such as “agents of Western countries being used to destabilise duly-elected governments”.

In addition, donors have bypassed government structures and electoral systems and given aid directly to non-state actors — CSOs, advocacy groups and political parties — in a poorly structured programme and with minimal accountability frameworks.

Underdevelopment

It’s also alleged that some of these donors are hell-bent on ensuring anarchy and underdevelopment continues to prevail in Africa while working to destabilise legitimately elected governments.

Western donors and the US actively speak against economic mismanagement and human rights abuses and keenly evaluate Kenya’s electoral process. This involvement of CSOs in direct political confrontation with the State seems to be predicated on factors such as the amount of financial and material resources they marshal, the area of activity concentration, whether rural or urban, and the nature of the organisation’s leadership, whether anti-Establishment or pro-Establishment.

Over the past few months, there has been a spiral in donor funding to Linda Katiba and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with a huge chunk of the funds geared towards democracy, capacity-building and governance programmes primarily aimed at influencing the political and electoral process of the 2022 General Election.

Electoral process

If, indeed, the donors are genuine, they should support the electoral process that includes a competitive election process, which is free and fair and devoid of foreign governments and State interference.

CSOs must continue with the struggle to keep tabs on successive regimes to ensure a strong and stable state that is deeply rooted in democratic governance and fully embraces accountability, transparency and respect for human rights.

But whether these NGOs work independently or are part of a larger power scheme by Western donors and foreign aid agencies remains a contentious issue. One thing is clear though: A vibrant civil society is critical in ensuring that the government does not violate human rights and subvert the Constitution.

