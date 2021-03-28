Kenyans’ rights and wishesare above vested interests

Kitengela protest

 A protest in Kitengela over a poorly done bridge.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amin Amin Sheikh Nuh

lecturer

The East African University

When repressive regimes held sway in most of Africa in the 1980s and ’90s, a reign characterised by a blanket ban on political parties and pluralism, the quest for democracy was left to non-state actors such as student unions, religious institutions and civil society organisations (CSOs).

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.