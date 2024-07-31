Keep children safe online

As the August school holiday starts, many parents and guardians are concerned about how to keep their children engaged as they go about their daily errands. With increased free time, children often turn to screens, whether it's television, computers and laptops or mobile phones.

While digital media can be a great source of education and entertainment, it also comes with risks, including exposure to inappropriate content across various platforms.

Inappropriate content can include but is not limited to violence, explicit language, propaganda, sexual material and themes unsuitable for children. Exposure to such content can impact a child's emotional well-being, behaviour, and moral development if not well-guided. As children spend more time online during holidays, the chances of encountering such content increase, making it essential for parents to be vigilant.

Parents should take responsibility and set clear boundaries and rules around screen time, including duration and types of media for their children. This helps children understand expectations and reduces excessive media consumption as well as the potential risks.

Additionally, parents can also utilise parental control features on devices and streaming services to restrict access to inappropriate content since many devices allow you to set age-appropriate filters. Parents can watch or engage with their children's media choices whenever possible, allowing them to discuss any confusing or disturbing content and reinforce positive messages.

Monitoring your child's online interactions, including chats and social media is of paramount importance as this teaches them about the importance of privacy and the dangers of communicating with strangers online.

To this end, while school holidays are a time for relaxation and fun, they also present unique challenges in managing children's media consumption.