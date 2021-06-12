'Judicialisation of politics’ poses grave threat to Kenya’s constitutional order

I have been drawing a lot of fire from some sections of civil society lately, culminating in the dressing-down I received from Mugambi Kiai and Waikwa Wanyoike in the Sunday Nation.

I must say that for a group of people who make a living criticising others, my critics have a thin skin. They can’t take a punch. One jab and their legs turn to jelly.

Though I am accused of using ‘suggestion and innuendo, rumour and conspiracy theory’ to make the case that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) decision was not about law – and that it was about politics – I am and have been categorical in my various commentaries on this issue.

To restate my case, there is a worrying movement in Kenya led by some civil-society groups to ‘judicialise’ politics.

And as I was quoted in the Sunday Nation (‘High Court ruling rekindles radical activism debate’, May 23, 2021), this philosophy is expounded by Chief Justice emeritus Willy Mutunga.

Radical activism

“Judicialisation of politics’ means, if I may use the words of Swedish professor of political science Torbjörn Vallinder:

“the expansion of the province of the courts or the judges at the expense of politicians and/or administrators, that is, the transfer of decision-making rights from the Legislature, the Cabinet, or the civil service, to the courts.”

Dr Mutunga has campaigned for this movement variously and has called on judges in Kenya to accept “that judicial officers do politics, and that their institution, the Judiciary, is an institutional political actor”.

Judicialisation of politics is unsettling for several reasons. Firstly, it is insidious. I have researched Dr Mutunga’s writings and have reason to believe this is a philosophy he believed in and practised when he was at the helm of the Judiciary.

We have to be concerned that, from the outset, he did not seek to know from us what we think of this novel ordering of the system of government. Did he ascertain that is what Kenyans want or was he just imposing his opinion on us?

Secondly, judicialisation of politics essentially involves the usurpation by the Judiciary of the powers of the Legislature and Executive. But Kenya follows the philosophy of “separation of power” as stated by the High Court in 2012: “Although the Kenyan Constitution contains no explicit clause on separation of powers, the Montesquieuian influence is palpable throughout the foundational document, the Constitution, regarding the necessity of separating the governmental functions. The Constitution consciously delegates the sovereign power to the three branches of government and expects each will carry out those functions assigned to it without interference from the other two.”

Where did we change our position from that clearly expressed in our Constitution to that expressed in the personal opinion of Dr Mutunga? Could he have used his position as Chief Justice to impose this personal opinion on us through his decisions as head of the Judiciary?

Self-righteousness

These are the pertinent questions I am raising, and some civil society groups are having a meltdown. In an unprecedented reaction to my opinion, 16 civil society organisations came together and demanded in a public statement that I should immediately retract my statement and officially apologise to Dr Mutunga.

But the concern of judicialisation of politics does not end there. If we allow this philosophy, then do we get a chance to know what is the philosophy of every judge before we employ him or her and decide whether we are okay with it? Can the judge be sacked for subscribing to a different philosophy?

If the Judiciary is going to use its constitutional powers as the basis for the usurpation of the powers of the other arms of government, will it not lay a platform and justification for the other two arms to use their constitutional powers in response?

The judicialisation of politics is a grave threat to our constitutional order. It leaves it for every arm to decide for itself what the limits of its powers are. We can expect the Legislature and the Executive to now proceed in the same way. Everyone will base their justification on their self-righteousness.

We are supposed to feel safe with Judges because they are the shepherds that protect the flock from the wolves. But what is the difference? The shepherd also eats the sheep.

I will leave the merits of the BBI case to the judges of the appellate court who are now seized of the matter. In the meantime, Mugambi Kiai, next time you call my name, please don’t, like you did several times in your essay, use the expression “Oh Paul”. Kindly.