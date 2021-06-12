'Judicialisation of politics’ poses grave threat to Kenya’s constitutional order

The Supreme Court of Kenya in Nairobi in this picture taken on April 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • There is a worrying movement in Kenya led by some civil-society groups to ‘judicialise’ politics. 
  • Judicialisation of politics essentially involves the usurpation by the Judiciary of the powers of the Legislature and Executive.

I have been drawing a lot of fire from some sections of civil society lately, culminating in the dressing-down I received from Mugambi Kiai and Waikwa Wanyoike in the Sunday Nation.

