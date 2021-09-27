Joseph G Muthama: Road crashes kill more than the pandemic

Road accident

The wreckage of the matatu that collided with a truck at Jubat area along Kericho- Nakuru road on September 01, 2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

The fact that road carnage has taken a heavy toll on our citizens is a worrying and saddening trend. Precisely, statistics from National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) show that, every year, more than 3,000 people lose their lives in road crashes that make thousands more either permanently or partially incapacitated.

