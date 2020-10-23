Is release of the BBI report a constitutional moment?

Finally, the BBI report has been released to the public. The report was presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader Raila Odinga. It is now time for all Kenyans to read it to understand what it contains ahead of a likely referendum to vote on whether to adopt or reject it.

The benefits of approving the report are many and may not be fully captured in this piece. Nonetheless, we can mention some of them here. The report indicates that there should be a seven year tax-holiday for businesses run by the youth.

This will be a major step towards empowering young people to improve their lives through honest and hard work. Unemployment being a major challenge for the youth, this proposal is quite timely.

There is the proposal to come up with a mixed representation in the senate where two senators will be elected from each county on condition that both genders must be represented. Given that we have failed to meet the two thirds gender requirement ten years after the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, a measure that provides a solution to this problem ought to be embraced wholeheartedly.

Leader of opposition

The report also proposes the reestablishment of the office of the official leader of the opposition. We can see how important this office is by looking at what is happening to the opposition at the moment. It seems as if the opposition is non-existent especially after the reconciliation between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga. This could not have occurred with a constitutionally established office of the leader of opposition.

The proposal that Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) should stop charging penalties and interest for beneficiaries who are yet to get employment is a welcome move. I know of many former students who are sagging under the weight of humongous amounts of money owed to Helb yet they have not secured employment.

These punitive charges defeat the very purpose for which the fund was established since the defaulters are not able to secure employment because some employers require compliance-those who do not have clearance certificate from Helb are not considered eligible for certain jobs.

We must remember that the 2010 Constitution was debated by Kenyans and just when it was about to be adopted, Members of Parliament mutilated certain sections of the Bomas Draft and this significantly altered the document.

For example, the idea of a pure presidential system was introduced in Naivasha by the legislators. It looks like the BBI report is restoring the executive structure that was proposed by the Bomas Draft. In a sense, the report is trying to restore the wishes of a majority of Kenyans who endorsed the Bomas Draft then.

It is gratifying to learn that the chairman of the Committee of Experts (CoE) that wrote the Constitution Nzamba Kitonga, a leading constitutional lawyer, has vindicated the proposals made by the report saying that they are largely the proposals that were in the original Bomas Draft.

That there is no doubt that the document is not sneaking in any proposals that were not approved by Kenyans is an assurance that the document is a product of the view of Kenyans.

Political players

We must also bear in mind that the document is not cast in stone. There are sections that can be reviewed and so there is no need for a tussle between the political players because the contentious clauses can be amicably ironed out through dialogue.

This is the conversation that the nation should engage in. During the handing over of the report, the president talked about a constitutional moment. He also said that the report is the solution to bloodshed. He cautioned politicians against advancing their personal ambitions instead of the welfare of the nation.

Peace and stability

We must not squander an opportunity to relook at the governance structure of our nation for the sake of fostering peace and stability. That the winner takes all structure that we currently have in the Constitution is a recipe for chaos is not in doubt.

Those who are opposing the document must be prepared to offer an alternative or else they should be ready to embrace it because the status quo is manifestly unacceptable.

What we need to do therefore, is to rally every Kenyan behind the report even if they have reservations concerning certain sections. The idea that the 2010 Constitution, much as it was touted as the most progressive in the world, had some contentious sections, lends credence to the quest to review it.

All over the world, no constitution is perfect and well thought out amendments is what creates a document that is as responsive to the needs of the people as possible.