Involve youth in planning to ensure equity

Kenya ni Mimi

Youths following the proceedings during the launch of ‘Kenya ni Mimi’ youth dialogue initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on December 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Doris Kathia

Youth advocate

NAYA Kenya

Data from the 2019 population census show 75 per cent of Kenyans are young people, who are under 35. But they are often excluded in decision-making, leaving many of them unable to participate fully in national decisions that directly affect their lives.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.