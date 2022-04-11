Carry on with infrastructure plans for national socioeconomic growth

Infrastructure is crucially important to fostering countries’ economic development and prosperity. Investments in infrastructure contribute to higher productivity and growth, facilitate trade and connectivity, and promote economic inclusion.

Quality infrastructure guarantees higher production and productivity and ensures easier movement of goods and raw materials, reducing inefficiency and leading to efficient use of scarce resources, besides eliminating wastage.

Socially, it connects communities and countries with market, health and education facilities, gives access to clean water, sanitation and power and improves livelihoods and generates employment, thus creating conditions for lasting peace.

When President Kenyatta took over the reins of power in 2013, he was acutely aware of the crucial role infrastructure would play in the country’s growth trajectory and cementing his legacy. His ‘Big Four Agenda’ development blueprint comprising food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and universal health coverage could not be achieved without adequate investment in infrastructure. He, therefore, embarked on an ambitious infrastructure development programme that has seen the country achieve massive development in the past 10 years.

The transport sector, no doubt, has taken a huge chunk of the investment, notably in the standard gauge railway (SGR), a modern, efficient transport system that has enabled safe, comfortable travel for individuals and freight across the region at lower costs.

Employment opportunities

The most immediate impact of SGR, operated by Afristar, includes reliable and high capacity transport, reduced freight tariff and decongested roads, leading to savings in road maintenance, decongested port, skills transfer and more employment opportunities through industries coming up along the railway line.

The SGR has already put Kenya on the path to industrialisation, especially in manufacturing and value addition.

One of the key infrastructure landmarks benefiting from the SGR is the Port of Mombasa, where construction of a second container terminal has seen throughput increase from 894,000 to 1.1 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units. That makes it the fifth-busiest port in Africa.

With the port facilitating over 90 per cent of our international sea trade, it’s imperative that the turnaround time for cargo from the port to its destination is reduced. In this respect, the expansion of the port would not have been possible without the SGR, whose regulator, Kenya Railways Corporation, has stepped up decongestion of the port.

The President also recently commissioned the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor, one of the region’s largest infrastructure projects.

Covering 1,000 acres, it incorporates the Lamu sea port, international airport, highway and SGR line to South Sudan and Ethiopia, oil refinery, resort city and optical fibre.

Nairobi Expressway

Investment in the road network has also been scaled up to build more highways and urban roads and extend rural roads to open up areas to economic activity, trade and commerce. The highlight, though, is the Nairobi Expressway, which is nearing completion. The 27km four-lane dual carriageway will link Mlolongo and JKIA to the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. It’s part of the Northern Corridor that provides passage to 85 per cent of the cargo to landlocked countries.

Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme, launched in December 2017, promises to deliver 500,000 affordable homes over five years. It is expected to be implemented on 7,000 acres in five cities, namely Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret.

With rapidly changing global technological development, the government has laid down over 6,000km of the National Optic Fibre Backbone across all the 47 counties.

Kenya has joined the Smart Africa Initiative Alliance, which will leverage technology to create a single digital market in the continent. The initiative covers 24 countries with a population of 600 million.

The Presidential Digital Talent Programme, provides one-year paid internships to ICT and engineering graduates to develop skilled human capital to support digital capacity.

One can only hope that President Kenyatta’s successor will carry on with his legacy projects to spur more economic growth.