Increase funding for research

Scientific research is critical for economic growth. Science has become a byword for good governance. A country’s investment in research and development (R&D) allows it to come up with new technologies and stimulate entrepreneurial firms, resulting in economic growth.

While science is frequently portrayed as immune to the complexities that plague most sectors, it has challenges that scientists must overcome, one of which is funding.

Due to its fast growing GDP, Kenya has the chance to support its researchers. The government pledged to allocate one per cent of the GDP on R&D as part of an African Union pledge in 2007. According to Vision 2030, additional resources will be allocated to research to support the country’s goal of becoming a regional centre for the development of innovative technologies.

In line with that pledge, the 2013 Science, Technology, and Innovation Act establishes a framework for the promotion, coordination and regulation of the sector. It also requires the government to devote two per cent of GDP to R&D.

Health technology

In 2017, Kenya created a single entity to regulate health technology and clinical trials. Despite these strategies, the government’s R&D allocation is roughly 0.5 per cent of the budget.

Funding can have a huge impact on research. There’s a substantial link between the outcomes of studies and sources of funding. One could argue that higher industrial support improves science by increasing financing and accelerating innovation.

Many scientists are concerned about the widening disparity in public and private funding, as well as the increased commercialisation of research. Public funding for R&D is, sometimes, impeded by conservative political views.

Many concepts have been stopped, not because of scientific controversy, but because they threaten a certain political agenda. In a thriving democracy, good politics engenders good science and good science influences progressive politics.