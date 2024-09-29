In technology, smallholder farmers have a lifeline

Smallholder farmers are the backbone of agriculture in Africa, producing over 80 per cent of the continent’s food. Despite their crucial role, these farmers continue to face significant challenges, particularly in accessing markets and reducing post-harvest losses. For smallholder farmers, this often means the difference between profit and loss, survival or failure.

In the face of such overwhelming challenges, digital technology is emerging as a game-changer. With the growth of social media platforms, mobile apps, and data-driven solutions, smallholder farmers are now better equipped to navigate the complexities of agricultural markets, reduce post-harvest losses, and increase their incomes. At the 8th AgriFin Learning Event between October 15 and 16 in Nairobi, these issues will take centre stage. The event, themed “Enabling Rural Economies: Creating Lasting Impact for the Digital Ecosystem in Africa”, will bring together over 400 delegates to discuss how digital tools can transform the lives of smallholder farmers and build climate-resilient food systems.

One of the biggest hurdles for smallholder farmers is accessing markets. Traditionally, farmers have relied on middlemen to sell their produce, often accepting lower prices due to a lack of direct market access. The inefficiencies in traditional supply chains, including poor infrastructure and inconsistent market information, have long disadvantaged farmers. This, combined with their inability to store or process produce, results in significant losses during the post-harvest phase.

Better prices

Digital platforms are now closing this gap. Platforms like the Farm to Market Alliance and DigiFarm are providing farmers with more direct access to markets, better prices, and increased transparency. With these tools, farmers no longer need to rely solely on intermediaries. Instead, they can directly engage with buyers, input suppliers and even financial institutions through mobile apps, SMS, and web portals.

Digital technology also plays a crucial role in reducing post-harvest losses. One innovative approach is the use of data analytics to optimise harvest times and improve storage solutions. Platforms like SokoFresh provide smallholder farmers with cold storage facilities that reduce spoilage and extend the shelf life of perishable produce such as fruits and vegetables. Additionally, digital tools help farmers to monitor weather patterns and pick the best times to harvest.

Apps like Agri-Wallet and WeFarm provide real-time information on weather conditions, pest infestations, and market prices, enabling farmers to make informed decisions about when to harvest, how to store their produce, and when to take it to market.

By offering better access to market information and storage solutions, digital tools are reducing the post-harvest loss burden on smallholder farmers, ensuring that more of their produce makes it to market, ultimately increasing their income.

Mr Gatabaki is a programme director at Mercy Corps AgriFin.