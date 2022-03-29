Joyce Wangui Maina: In diversity, inclusion, lie our survival

Diversity is being invited to a party; inclusion is being asked to dance, so said Verna Myers, a diversity and inclusion expert.

Something in our DNA tends to embrace only the appealing features in others and filter out the negatives. Often, we are selective and only befriend those with enticing traits; the ones with a difference or disability we alienate; stigma and bias creep in.

You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, which is usually flawed. It’s unfair to discriminate against anyone over their varied opinion, disposition, lifestyle, background or gender. It’s okay to look and be different, to stand out among the pack.

It’s time we shed the shackles of class and held diversity dear in our hearts. We are to molt the vice of cannibalism through humiliating and attacking others for how unsuitable they appear to be for our definition of an ideal person. Under this umbrella of life, we should accommodate all kinds of people as mankind is one race and diversity enhances creativity and festivity.

Diversity

Diversity makes the spectre of life more colourful, exquisite and magical. It’s time to awaken ourselves to the power and splendour of diversity, to discipline ourselves to perceive diversity as an apparatus and tool to make the world a better place, not as a lethal weapon to alter, shatter and scatter others’ self-esteem and confidence.

Mother Nature grants us equal opportunities to showcase our talents and abilities. The only way to experience the ecstasy and sensation of life and overcome its drawbacks is by creating an unbreakable bond of love; when spider webs unite, they tie up a lion. Let’s brood and hatch love, then nurture and nurse the delicate chick into a grown mother hen, who will keep warm the next generation. Let’s soak the wonders of diversity and inclusion like a sponge.

We can encourage and endow other people’s self-esteem, the key ingredient in our personalities. Then, the wide gap between the highest class and the lowliest will shrink and mend.