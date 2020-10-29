Improve state of local mental healthcare

As a key component of inclusive health and socioeconomic progress, mental health has several outcomes on individuals and communities.

A 2009 report by the World Health Organization lists some of these as healthier lifestyles; better physical health; better recovery from illness; fewer confines in daily living; higher education attainment; greater productivity, employment and earnings; better relationships; more social cohesion and assignation; and improved quality of life.

The Taskforce on Mental Health says one in five Kenyans will suffer from a mental illness in their lifetime. Millions of Kenyans are directly and indirectly living with a mental disorder, resulting in a lot of family and domestic strife, often accompanied by low productivity at school and the workplace. In its rather silent way, depression also drives alcohol and other substance dependence and abuse.

In the Kenya Mental Health Policy 2015-2030, the national government estimates the burden of mental illness at 25 and 40 per cent, respectively, among outpatients and in-patients with the Ministry of Health estimating prevalence of psychosis in 2015 as one per cent of the population.

Last year’s census having given a population of 47,564,296, it means 475,633 Kenyans have severe mental illnesses. The most common mental conditions in the country are depression, substance use disorder, bipolar mood disorder, schizophrenia and anxiety.

With Kenya having the fourth-highest number of people with depression in Africa, at 1.9 million, mental illness should be declared a national emergency and the following solutions put in place.

Policies and facilities

First, employers should put in place policies and facilities that make the work environment mentally safe for employees, such as counselling sessions, mental health talks and, importantly, establish gyms and dancing and social halls. The workforce that drives the country should be protected.

Secondly, mental health should be made part of primary healthcare. Anybody with medical insurance should access mental health services through the service providers.

With public-private partnership (PPP) as a driver, mental healthcare can be integrated in general healthcare; a single-service setting cannot meet all the needs of the population.

Thirdly, the national and county governments should increase spending on mental healthcare. Every hospital should have a psychiatrist and mental health facilities.

Through the Education ministry, psychiatry as a course should be promoted so as to have more doctors and other relevant medical personnel to serve the increasing number of patients with mental illnesses.

The authorities should establish wellness centres across the country with public gyms in open spaces, recreational parks and sports facilities.

