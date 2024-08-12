Improve management of extracurricular activities

Sixty years ago a school that was under-enrolled with girls was invited to compete in a music festival. In the teachers’ zeal to not only participate, but also perform well they recruited the younger boys in the school to join the girls’ choir and even acquired dresses for them. Unfortunately, after the presentation the boys forgot that they were supposed to be girls and went to answer calls of nature in a boys’ urinal. They were busted.

It looks like nothing has changed since then considering the endless reports of cheating and fighting during these events as exemplified by what has just happened in ball games in Kisii. Why are we still unable to organise and get our co-curricular activities run ethically, efficiently and effectively 61 years after independence? Let us re-look at the management of these activities.

Over the years, education officers and teachers have partially lost the purpose of co-curricular activities. The first purpose for ball games, for example, is for the development of the psychomotor skills. Ideally, every child, however young, should have a chance to play with the ball and have an appreciation of the games. Unfortunately, due to limited playing spaces and financing, principals choose small teams and invest in them to the exclusion of the rest of the students. Some students never touch a ball throughout their school life.

Compete against peers

The second purpose is to compete against peers in other schools across the country. For me, the first purpose is more important than the second and would rather have sufficient balls for the students to play with and not compete anywhere in a situation of scant resources.

Furthermore, financing of these activities and the management of the said funds leaves a lot to be desired. For small schools, the amount of activity fee collected or provided by the government is so little that the schools may never afford to transport and feed the students were they to qualify to higher levels of competitions leading to many principals silently celebrating when their teams lose at the zonal level.

What obtains at the international level? The French people and their government have demonstrated in the just ended Olympics how such events should be held. The opening ceremony was spectacular. Everything was synchronised such that the whole event attained mathematically exactitude in terms of the timing of all the activities even in a situation in which the event was hosted in the streets of Paris and not an enclosed stadium as has traditionally been the case.

Olympic village

Furthermore, they used the event to market Paris. The sights of the Seine river, the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and the maximum use of the Champs-Elysees will leave lasting impressions on the participants, worldwide viewers and the tourists and will motivate them to visit Paris privately in future. The Olympic village was constructed to accommodate more than 16,000 sports people. The beds will reportedly be donated to schools and hospitals after the event. Parts of the village are to be converted to two schools and some of the buildings will be deconstructed and the materials used elsewhere.

What lessons can we learn from the Olympics? First, governors in Kenya should learn to appreciate the importance of co-curricular activities in their cities for the sake of marketing their counties. Why wouldn’t they hire out their stadia, social halls and other facilities at concessional prices? Why would they not organise with police to provide adequate security? Why would they not provide well trained ‘volunteers’—preferably university students — to manage, in collaboration with ministry officials, these activities efficiently and effectively as happens in developed countries? This way they will attract more of these events to be hosted in their counties thereby providing revenue to business people who run hotels and eateries. This should be happening going forward.