Implementing 2013 law would help NGOs serve vulnerable, needy better

Drought

A man walks past a carcass of a sheep at Maikona in Marsabit County in April 2019. Mandera Governor Ali Roba has sounded the alarm that residents of his county face starvation due to drought.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Suba Churchill

Mandera County has issued an alert. The Daily Nation of February 22 reported that thousands of residents were staring at starvation. A dry spell has put the lives and livelihoods of 38, 294 households in dire danger.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.