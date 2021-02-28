Implementing 2013 law would help NGOs serve vulnerable, needy better

Mandera County has issued an alert. The Daily Nation of February 22 reported that thousands of residents were staring at starvation. A dry spell has put the lives and livelihoods of 38, 294 households in dire danger.

“We call upon the national government, NGOs and all other development partners to provide support to the most affected,” Mandera Governor Ali Roba appealed.

What struck me most is the call to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to come to the rescue of the residents. In such drought-prone areas, most residents recognise the positive role that humanitarian NGOs play during such calamities as hunger, drought and other vagaries of climate change that afflict them time without number.

In the pre-devolution days, international NGOs were seen by locals as veritable substitutes for the government as they met almost all their material needs. But NGOs are not a substitute for the government as the primary duty bearer in delivery of essential services; they should only intervene to complement it.

Devolution

But Mr Roba’s appeal is not far-fetched. Despite enormous resources now finding their way to counties through devolution, they are barely enough to cater for the unmet needs of the population. The situation is particularly dire in counties that found themselves in the margins of national planning and development for the better part of the more than 50 years of self-rule and Independence.

Many of these residents remain underserved and exposed to the elements. Climate change has had a more devastating impact on such populations than others.

Yet despite the critical role that NGOs play, there has not been a corresponding gesture to create the much-needed enabling environment for them to deliver on their mandate. But relations between the national government and NGOs are not cordial. It is not improbable to describe the situation as worse than during the one-party era, when mutual suspicion characterised the relationship.

No other government ever deregistered as many NGOs as Jubilee, which dubbed them “evil society’. After the Supreme Court nullified the first round of the 2017 presidential election, the sector was lampooned alongside the Judiciary as part of what State propagandists called ‘Wakora (crooks) Network’, who said it, among other unsavoury accusations, sought to influence regime change!

And while the sector has remained largely stoic and resilient, officials of some international NGOs were not as lucky: They were hounded out. But, unbowed, the sector has continued with its developmental, human rights and humanitarian work, attracting enormous resources to alleviate the suffering of the poor and underserved.

Big Four Agenda

In the 2018/19 fiscal year, 3, 028 organisations registered under the NGO Coordination Act received a total of Sh165.97 billion.

A 2019 study by the Non-Governmental Organizations Coordination Board and Kenya National Bureau of Statistics established that “1, 026 NGOs spent a total of Sh34.9 billion implementing projects associated with the Big Four Agenda.”

Of this, Sh30.8 billion was spent on health, Sh3.8 billion on food security, Sh352.6 million on manufacturing and Sh19.6 million on housing, said the report.

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, Dr Fred Matiang’i, under whose ministry NGOs fall, launched the report on January 28 last year. Despite his glowing compliments to the sector and the undertaking to operationalise the Public Benefits Organizations (PBO) Act, assented to by President Mwai Kibaki on January 14, 2013, “shortly”, he is yet to do so.

While Governor Roba’s appeal will, no doubt, elicit a positive response from NGOs, a much more enabling policy, legal and regulatory environment as envisioned in the PBO Act would have made Kenya the place of choice for many more local and international NGOs to develop capacity to respond to the needs of the poor and vulnerable better.