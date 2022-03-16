'Swallow' not ideologies that could fuel class wars

Stalinism, in the now-defunct Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin, was an ideology with a pessimistic view of governance that laid the ground for totalitarianism. It was rooted in the 'socialism in one country' policy.

Stalin's ideology led to a one-party totalitarian police state; collectivisation of agriculture; intensification of the class struggle under socialism; and a personality cult that made him a totalitarian dictator.

Ironically, Stalinism is also associated with rapid industrialisation and a subordination of the interests of foreign communist parties, despite them being the vanguards of Communism.

Back then, dictatorship was sought more than democracy and Stalin, like any other power-centric leader, wanted his way — a one-man show. And for a moment, he had achieved part of his goals at the expense of the peace and freedom of the Soviet Union.

But that had a devastating effect on the country. Stalin's brute force on the peasantry — who either showed reluctance or were uncooperative in amalgamating themselves in collective farms. The "muzhik" and "kulak", respectively, were attacked by troops and political police and decimated through arrests and being shot en masse, exiled or put in concentration camps. They were "enemies of society".

Surprisingly, many years after the end of Communism, a class struggle has taken pre-eminence in Kenya and is brooding hatred and malice. Like tribalism before it, it goes by nicknames such as "hustlers versus dynasties", in what is has distinctively divided the nation into the 'haves' and 'have-nots'. This has brought hate and division; many Kenyans now view one another through a different lens.

'Enemies of the nation'

Such divisive ideologies are wreaking havoc with our roads through rants between low-income earners aggrieved by middle- and high-income earners and almost versa; yet Kenyans have worked interdependently without stereotyping others' classes.

Of late, a section of leaders have effectively worked that into Kenyans' minds and strategically divided us. The result is despicable acts and atrocities against motorists as a result of the boda boda sector – largely categorised under low income earners.

Though yet to deteriorate to one group being considered as 'enemies of the nation', the country is divided. Worse, that manufactured problem has been followed up with a "solution" in the name of the "bottom-up" economic model.

A model focused entirely on empowering the 'have-nots' ('hustlers') with little regard for the welfare of the 'haves' ('dynasty') is one rooted in division and a harbinger of violence. Under Stalin's rule, the society experience anarchy and eventual dictatorship.

Transferring wealth to the poor may be well intended but, with no established systems, and Kenya being a capitalist nation, the bottom-up approach is already serving to intensify class wars — an unnecessary evil that the country would rather avoid.