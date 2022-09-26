‘Hustler’ tenure being too hard on the hustlers

If the golden economic era of Kibaki presidency was a matrix for assessing our economy today, my submission would be that the situation has shuffled to worse times with more debts and taxation procured than ever before.

Yet little can be counted in terms of real and direct upgrading of the lives of the ordinary citizens, who are struggling in every respect.

Apparently, the “Hustler” team rode on this resentment and a public yearning for better economic policies that are friendly to the common wananchi—even though they are more of a sprout of the retired administration and, hence, share in its image and policy afflictions.

Thumping and quoting Scripture also alluringly formed a core part of its sweet-balm ‘Skiza tunes’ for their human flock of sheep in what suggested that both divinity and qualification to bring change were on their side.

But hope that life was to become easier once the two superiors of the new administration put the Bible down after taking their oath of office has been substituted with more cries and fears of worse economic times among the citizenry as fuel prices promptly jumped, drought worsened and IMF rheostats seem imminent.

Those who thought they were punishing the so-called dynasties have quickly realised that the fantasies have all backfired in their frayed pockets. Presidential election runner-up Raila Odinga is fresh from a relaxing vacation in Zanzibar while former President Uhuru Kenyatta has got a regional emissary job from his successor and erstwhile deputy, President William Ruto, on top of his hefty retirement package and family riches to live on.

Meanwhile, there is a fresh call to practise patience and more prayers even as we see some Azimio la Umoja coalition leaders being “baptised” into the Hustler fold. I wonder which deity we started to worship as a country that we veered off the Kibaki economic makeover legacy.