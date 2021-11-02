How to ensure our nurses will secure UK jobs

Seth Panyako, nurses

Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary-general Seth Panyako and other union officials address journalists in Kisii on July 8. Kenyan nurses are set to land jobs in the UK. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Turuthi

Educational communication technology expert


Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.