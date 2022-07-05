How to deal with students during holiday

It is another moment of the year that we have our children fully home, thanks to the end of Term One. During this time, the adrenaline will go high in most dwellings as most parents will be sceptical of what is ensuing behind their backs. Schools have been homes to several students with teachers providing foster care for the past 10 weeks.

With the recess here, the consequence will be far-reaching to most households with school-going children. This is largely due to the economic burden that is biting Kenyans. The families used to one meal a day will now have to budget for more during breakfast, lunch and dinner in addition to snacks and other utility bills.

So, how can a parent make the most of this short holiday? First, help your child to write a list of activities for the 10 days. These vary from school homework and projects to home chores and family occasions.

Then help your child to programme activities based on their to-do list. One of the ways is to come up with a timetable and a planner that will show the time and duration of every activity.

Moments for leisure

The planner should include moments for leisure to help you bring up an active child. During leisure activities, chances are that the young ones will be indoors interacting with their millions of virtual companions across the globe.

A report released by the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes recently, however, disclosed that easy access to the internet exposed many children to pornography, drugs, kidnappers and cultic groups. Accordingly, it will be prudent to put parental control measures to track your child’s internet usage.

This break is the period again to nip the bud. When was the last time you had a moment alone with your son or daughter? Most learners in Standard Seven and Eight and high school are fighting self-esteem challenges.

These are mostly a result of body shaming; actions that arose from peers and family members. That has made them lose confidence and sense of self-belief. Consequently, the young ones are registering sub-par performances.

Resolve the crisis

To resolve the crisis at a tender age, create a moment for you and your son or daughter to talk and interact. Find out about their social challenges and impediments that, if pulled out of the way, will help them to shine. You’ll be stunned by their accounts.

Ultimately, you have to devote this period to guiding the young ones to understand the significance of a united family. This is not the moment to allow gadgets to interfere with family gatherings. For instance, during family meals, you can devise a facilitative environment by taking all the phones away from the table. You can also switch off the television and laptops to ensure that no one is distracted. During this moment, trigger conversations that are friendly to all for every member to partake.