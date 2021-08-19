‘HH’ win should give Raila hope of 2022 poll victory

A first stab at the presidency through a general election has never produced a president in Kenya. No Kenyan became President without at least one failed attempt. That is the trend and it offers a probable situational formula on determining the next Head of State.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has tried and failed several times and, in his wisdom, knows very well that failure only sets the ground for resounding victory. He understands the ‘Never Give Up’ mantra and, this time round, the gods have spoken in his favour in almost all the initial existential barriers.

This is Raila’s moment. And it is a reflection of the wave of change brewing across the African continent. In Zambia, specifically, President-elect Hakainde Hichilema has finally taken the reigns in Lusaka after five unsuccessful attempts. This can only be equated to passion and love for his country and people for ‘HH’, as he is popularly known, and Raila, who is angling to be Kenya’s next Head of State.

And just like Zambia, a great light of change in leadership beckons for Kenya. Raila follows the pattern of President-elect Hichilema, who has for a long time been a moving force among the young people, with whom he knows how to connect well. A crowd puller, it is not a tall order for him to capture the hearts and minds of Kenyans, especially the youth.

But extremely cognizant of the Digital Age we are in, and to which the former Premier should lay emphasis on, the Zambian president-elect took advantage of his ability to connect with the younger voters, especially through social media, which offers a platform for a convergence of diverse views. ‘HH’ has been strategic in his campaigns, engaging in videos and social media trends outside the political circles.

Remember, many of these voters are millennials with intuitive knowledge of technology and their lifestyles revolve around the trendy sites. They may well be a part of a staggering population of 9.3 million who were too young to vote or avoided voting, according to a 2019 analysis of census data, and could participate in next year’s general election.

Additionally, having tried and failed several times, Raila has demonstrated his flexibility and adaptability to politics with respect to the current age. For him, it has meant strategising and restrategising to the extent that he had nearly half of the electorate back him in 2017. With his constant support base, pundits argue that even a 40 per cent win in Mount Kenya region can guarantee Raila the presidency.

Moreover, Raila has the backing of political stalwarts from the region — including President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has promised to leave behind a unified and stable country to someone he trusts and has confidence in. And, committing to a people-centred democratic governance, Raila has pledged to fix the systems, politics and economy if given a chance.

President-elect Hichilema has set a precedent for a psychological preparation of an overwhelming Raila victory in the 2022 polls. Failure is never final.