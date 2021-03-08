‘Handshake’ is presidential duty, national unity symbol

Uhuru and Raila handshake

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga’s handshake in 2018, after the disputed 2017 presidential vote, has scrambled the political landscape and blurred the line between the ruling party and opposition.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mike Kinja

political commentator

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo’s statement at a funeral gathering in Siaya County that some people at Harambee House were frustrating the “Handshake”, must have jolted lovers of peace across the country.

