‘Handshake’ is presidential duty, national unity symbol

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo’s statement at a funeral gathering in Siaya County that some people at Harambee House were frustrating the “Handshake”, must have jolted lovers of peace across the country.

His National Assembly counterpart Junet Mohamed, also of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), was telling the Sunday Nation the same thing in Nairobi.

Evidently, the “Handshake” is shaking. But while such talk is primarily political, the “Handshake” is more significant than mere politics: It borders on the very survival of the country and nation.

In his 14th century work, The Muqaddimah, medieval Tunisian proto-historiographer and sociologist Ibn Khaldun wrote about the rise and fall of empires. It explores how communities become nations and also what leads to their demise.

Kenya is made up of more than 42 distinct ethnic communities, which were individual nations before British colonialism glued them into one big, strong but delicate nation. The identity of Kenya’s nationhood is now comprised of many ethnicities.

Post-election violence

As much as we have fought one another in the past, especially during the post-election violence of 2007/2008, none of us has given up hope that we want the nation to prosper. And so, when the country went to boiling point after the August 2017 elections and was on the verge of anarchy and chaos, there was an urgent need for intervention.

A significant section of the population was advocating secession while others refused to recognise President Kenyatta as the duly elected Head of State.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga was even sworn in on January 30, 2018 as the “People’s President”. The economy collapsed amid fatal protests.

But on March 9, 2018, President Kenyatta and the ODM party and Nasa coalition leader, Raila Odinga, pleasantly surprised the nation when they stepped out of Harambee House and shook hands.

The “Handshake” had been born. Suddenly, Kenya was like a burning house where the fire had been extinguished with water from Heaven. That was a stroke of magic by the President — what the world would later refer to as “The Kenyan Option”, similar to South Africa’s “Mandela Option”, which solved the “winner takes all” challenge, post-election crises and violence in Africa’s politics.

Handshake

It is, therefore, unfortunate that, three years ago today, some do not appreciate the role the handshake is playing in stabilising the ship that is Kenya.

The Constitution defines the President as “a symbol of national unity” whose express responsibility is to “ (c) promote and enhance the unity of the nation; and (d) promote respect for the diversity of the people and communities of Kenya”. With 6,822,812 of the 15,046,181 voters that took part in the presidential 2017 elections feeling out of place, it was only natural that whoever wanted to be legitimately recognised as President brings all on board.

That’s what the President did with the “Handshake”. It’s the citizen’s constitutional duty to keep it.