‘Green glossary’ the bridge

The urgency of climate change has ignited a relentless pursuit of solutions by scientists and researchers. However, their efforts are hampered by a significant barrier—the language of science.

Terms like ‘sequestration’, ‘carbon credits’ and even ‘regenerative agriculture’ can be scientific jargon that creates confusion, especially when translated into indigenous languages. This disconnect between complex scientific communication and public comprehension weakens the fight.

This is where communication specialists need a strategic approach to break down these complex concepts and translate them into clear, concise messages that resonate with diverse audiences.

The key to overcoming this barrier lies in collaboration. Scientists, researchers, communication specialists, translators and even everyday citizens fluent in scientific and local languages can come together to create a ‘green glossary’. This shared resource would translate complex terminology into clear, locally understood language, establishing a common ground for effective communication.

The fight against climate change extends beyond scientific research; it thrives on social movements. Engaging in conversations about the environment within our social circles is essential.

Talking to friends and family about simple practices like waste management, water conservation and responsible waste disposal can have a far more significant impact than planting trees and using jargon.

By breaking down environmental issues into manageable concepts and fostering open dialogue, we can empower individuals to participate in climate action.

Communication specialists can create concise messages that translate complex science into local languages. Scientists and researchers can collaborate with these specialists to ensure their research findings are easily accessible.

Individuals can talk to friends and family about simple ways to reduce their environmental impact. Lastly, government agencies can develop strategies for collaboration between scientists and communication specialists.



