We must grab this opportunity to resuscitate our battered economy

Gradually, the country and its economy is struggling to find its footing, open up and at least get a semblance of activity going. I would like to use the word ‘normality’ but hesitate because we have a long way to go.

First and foremost, a second wave of Covid-19 complete with all the relevant precautionary measures will dampen our recovery.

The government has learnt from some of its past over-reactions, which adversely affected economic activity, but said that what is in place this time round will still have understandable adverse economic consequences.

What we need to address urgently is how to move forward on the economic recovery front. The fundamentals have changed.

Not only has the country and its economy taken a monumental battering but so have the economies of much of the world. At one stage, many were in paralysis and are clawing back little by little. The whole world economic cake has shrunk.

Hopefully, when there is a pick-up, it is from a shrunken and badly damaged economic base. That is turning out to be the monumental challenge to those tasked with running and reviving our economies.

As I have made clear before, let us not entrust too much to government in this exercise. Yes, the need for a government facilitative framework and fostering is essential. But then, bad government can be destructive.

There is no better example than the history of Kenya’s cotton industry and how it was destroyed. The venerable Nation columnist John Kamau wrote a telling and excellent piece in the latest Sunday Nation, “Cotton, Kenya’s ‘white gold’ that has been left in tatters”.

I like to feel that I am reasonably immune from shock when it comes to stories about corruption in Kenya but Mr Kamau’s article left me numb and depressed.

Let us put it into the broader context. The cotton industry had so much going for it in Kenya: The right growing conditions, a crop that is very suitable for smallholder farmers and a robust market demand.

The latter is reinforced by the reaction against the overuse of synthetic products. It was particularly suited to the semi-arid areas, which desperately needed employment and opportunities.

Metal carcasses

Cotton was once the fifth-highest foreign exchange earner and the textile and clothing industry the second-largest employer after the civil service. We were self-sufficient in cotton production.

But today, we import 80 per cent of our cotton needs, largely from Uganda, and most of the companies that produced our cotton products have gone under and in some cases become metal carcasses.

As with most sugar-growing areas, where our original factories are, the former cotton belt is a sea of poverty and deprivation.

To blame for this are government and political meddling in its affairs and the parastatal Cotton, Lint and Seed Marketing Board often being an accomplice to and conduit for that.

My message is clear. If the government is to be a proactive facilitator to economic revival, it must do just that and not meddle.

One major challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta has now is to ensure the government does the former and not the latter.

There is an ongoing attempt at putting the nearly dead ancient sugar factories back onto a commercial footing. But the government must walk the talk, and do so fast, because there have been flaws in the process.

Bidding was, in theory, open to international companies but the timelines were too narrow and during a global travel shutdown that excluded many the opportunity to come and assess.

Let’s be blunt: Many jobs and opportunities have been lost and it is going to be a struggle to get even a reasonable percentage of them back. The government must facilitate and foster every single opening there is.

The marketplace has shrunk, and our backs are against the economic wall.

Kenyans are impressively entrepreneurial and will take up the challenge but the government must go the extra mile to make sure the citizens do not face obstacles and roadblocks from its side.