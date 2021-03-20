Good oral hygiene significant to a person’s thriving overall health

dental health

Oral health is a key indicator of overall health, wellbeing and quality of life. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pawan Kumar Marella

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to create challenges to the global economy and health care systems. Due to shortage of clear data on the virus, health care workers have had to rely on modelling and plans developed from previous emergencies to contain the spread of the virus.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.