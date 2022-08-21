Go ye and serve the people

As the political dust settles down following the conclusion of the electioneering period that culminated with the declaration of elected leaders in the various elective seats, reality is now dawning on the enormous task ahead.

Over the past few months, politicians have been overworking as they sought to outsmart one another on who had the best manifesto or could pull the biggest crowd. From the sunroofs of fuel guzzlers to stadiums, pulpits, funerals and wedding ceremonies, ‘waheshimiwa wamekuwa kwa ground’. They engaged in all sorts of theatrics to woo the voters.

Now that the ‘ground’ has spoken and a selected few landed the big job, the fortune expended notwithstanding, they are celebrating. However, MPs are staring at a shocker following the Supreme Court ruling that their pet milk cow, National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), is unconstitutional. The well-funded CDF is a big motivation to seeking the seat.

In few days, the elected leaders will be sworn in, marking the beginning of a tenure whose in-tray is filled to the brim. As they roll their sleeves to serve the people, Article 10 of the Constitution, on the National Values and Principles of Governance, will be a good starting point as it offers a solid foundation for success in service delivery. The values are guiding beacons towards realisation of the Kenya Vision 2030 and other development agenda. They bind state and public officers in the discharge of duties.

There have been challenges in fully implementing the 2010 Constitution due to vested political and personal interests that overshadow service delivery. It is paramount that the leaders embrace these doctrines so as to hold together the national fabric.

The country is bleeding from a catalogue of challenges, such as a high cost of living, and is, therefore, in dire need of servant leaders who are true to their calling. It is the hope of many that the recently (re-)elected leaders will give premium to service delivery at the expense of their personal interest.