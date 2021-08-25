‘Gideon Tosha’? Uhuru’s tough balancing act

In the run-up to the 2002 General Election, President Daniel Arap Moi made a clear choice of his successor in Uhuru Kenyatta. About 20 years later, President Kenyatta finds himself in a similar position. In 2002, opposition leader Mwai Kibaki initially lacked the muscles to beat Uhuru because Moi had struck a deal with Raila Odinga.

But Odinga bolted out due to the manner in which the matter was handled and joined Kibaki to form the National Rainbow Coalition, which won easily. Mt Kenya produced two viable candidates and, looking back, one could say without a doubt that had Raila remained in Kanu, Uhuru would have won.

History is about to repeat itself. President Kenyatta is cobbling a team that would ensure his choice of successor prevails. He has called upon Raila (ODM), Kanu’s Gideon Moi, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula of Ford-Kenya to rally behind one candidate to face off with Deputy President William Ruto.

Because he’s careful not to repeat the mistakes of 2002, President Kenyatta seeks to ensure there’s consensus so that the winning team remains intact.

Ruto, whose stronghold is in the Rift Valley, is one of the top contenders. Although President Kenyatta is yet to declare his preferred choice, Senator Gideon Moi, also from the Rift Valley, is among the potential candidates. Should the President succeed in uniting Raila, Mudavadi, Wetangula, Kalonzo and Moi, would it matter who becomes the flag-bearer?

If Moi had succeeded in keeping Raila in 2002, victory would have been guaranteed. If President Kenyatta manages to unite the opposition, victory will be ‘guaranteed’ even if Gideon takes on Ruto.

Compromise candidate

Given the history between Raila, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula when they were in the National Super Alliance, it’s evident that it would be difficult for any of them to make a compromise candidate, leaving Gideon as the most likely.

So, given the delicate balance that needs to be made ahead of the polls, the question is: What if Raila did a “Gideon Tosha”? Can Gideon take on Ruto with support from Uhuru, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula?

A candidate must garner at least 25 per cent of votes cast in 24 counties with 50 per cent plus-one of the total popular vote. Can Gideon meet this threshold? Given the ethnic arithmetic that defines the political chess game, Rift Valley has 14 counties, giving Gideon and Ruto a significant head-start. But the fundamental issue that Gideon’s handlers must do is to extinguish Ruto’s influence in the region.

An aggressive campaign with the support of Raila and company will certainly guarantee the Baringo senator victory in the region. He stands the best chance of upsetting Ruto in his stronghold.

With Uhuru’s support, the Mt Kenya vote will be rallied towards the winning team to guarantee the 50 per cent plus-one requirement. The coalition will easily achieve the 25 per cent needed in 24 counties. Gideon is not a man of straw; he has the means to mount a formidable presidential campaign.