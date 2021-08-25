‘Gideon Tosha’? Uhuru’s tough balancing act

Senator Gideon Moi

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi addresses residents of Samburu at Wamba Stadium on December 19, 2020. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Abraham Talel

What you need to know:

  • Although President Kenyatta is yet to declare his preferred choice, Senator Gideon Moi is among the potential candidates.
  • An aggressive campaign with the support of Raila and company will certainly guarantee the Baringo senator victory in the region.

In the run-up to the 2002 General Election, President Daniel Arap Moi made a clear choice of his successor in Uhuru Kenyatta. About 20 years later, President Kenyatta finds himself in a similar position. In 2002, opposition leader Mwai Kibaki initially lacked the muscles to beat Uhuru because Moi had struck a deal with Raila Odinga. 

