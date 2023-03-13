Gay discourse ramifications in schools

The Supreme Court ruling in favour of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and other persons (LGBTQ+) should elicit a red flag from parents and teachers.

The highest court in the land, in its verdict delivered by a five-judge bench on February 24, determined that the NGO Coordination Board erred in declining to register an organisation for the LGBTQ+ group.

The ruling read that the association should not be denied registration purely based on sexual orientation.

This, according to the court, is discriminatory, violates their rights and hence is unconstitutional.

LGBTQ+ proponents have celebrated the verdict and are protesting strongly against whatever they perceive as discriminatory against them.

It should be expected that once their own organisations are registered, there will be heightened activities agitating for their space in the society.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Supreme Court did not legalise same-sex marriage for it is outlawed in Kenya. In its wisdom, it only upheld their right to associate.

However, it is important to consider the implication of this outcome on adolescent learners in our schools. How are the youths generally and students in particular going to interpret and understand the ruling? Homosexual habits in the form of gayism, lesbianism and sodomy have been reported, particularly in boarding schools.

Meanwhile, it is heartening to witness the kind of outrage this decision by the Supreme Court has elicited. It is a clear testimony that Kenyans generally are not ready to condone LGBTQ+ behaviour which does not conform to their culture.

The ministry of education together with that of youth and gender should provide guidance and counselling to the youth because they are more susceptible to LGBTQ+ influence.

All stakeholders need to come together and develop interventions to curb this rather discomfiting trend, bearing in mind that the issue is a complex web with moral, cultural, legal, religious and human rights considerations.