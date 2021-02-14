Fuel being used in fire incidents is in the schools

Dormitories fire

Firefighters from the county government battling to put out fire at one of the dormitories at Kisumu school on January 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Pascal Mwandambo

Freelance journalist, blogger and publisher

What you need to know:

  • Generators, which provide power when the mains supply fails, should be safely guarded from students who could siphon fuel to burn school facilities.

The increased cases of fire incidents in boarding secondary schools shortly after learning resumed following a nine-month break must be condemned vehemently and serious investigations conducted.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.