Fuel being used in fire incidents is in the schools

The increased cases of fire incidents in boarding secondary schools shortly after learning resumed following a nine-month break must be condemned vehemently and serious investigations conducted.

Fears had been expressed over rising cases of student indiscipline after learners spent a relatively long period away from school due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Such fears have now been confirmed after some students began attacking teachers and burning school facilities.

Parents will now pay a heavy price for the effects of the student unrest as they have to meet the cost of repairing or replacing the damaged facilities, this coming in the wake of tough economic challenges brought about by Covid-19.

Without imputing ill motive on the students, some disgruntled elements among the student fraternity could be responsible for these vile acts. While these incidents may be a result of other causes, the school fires that can be classified as acts of arson are mainly caused by flammable substances such as diesel and petrol.

Flammable substances

I believe all students are searched at the gate to ensure they do not smuggle in offensive items. The only conclusion one can draw from this is that the flammable substances emanate from within the school. Maybe unscrupulous staff conspire with some students to supply the fuel.

Operators of equipment and machines which use flammable fuels within the school compound — such as cars, motorcycles and generators — should be the prime suspects. Generators, which provide power when the mains supply fails, should be safely guarded from students who could siphon fuel to burn school facilities. In that case, those responsible for the safety of these machines should be taken to task.

Other measures to curb school fires should include installing electricity power sockets only at designated places, such as television and ironing rooms, careful monitoring of rubbish burning sites with the timing strictly during the day.