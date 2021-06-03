Free for 58 years, but still trying to build ‘one nation’

After Madaraka Day celebrations, I had a conversation with a friend, which quickly delved into President Kenyatta’s speech. We wondered why he lectured courts in a manner that mirrors intimidation.

It’s a public secret that most government officials have little respect for court orders. This is setting the stage for disobedience to the rule of law and subsequently undermines democracy. A country that struggles to guarantee justice to her citizens can’t inspire a generation that values respect for law and hard work.

Kenya is fast degenerating into a country that has little respect for the law yet one of the primary objectives of the rule of law is to order a society where respect for other people’s rights is paramount.

It is an open secret that junior officers will always pick cues from their seniors and the President as the leader of the Executive has a duty to lead by example.

If he chooses to lecture the Judiciary and openly disobey court orders, what does he expect from his officers? He should not use national day celebrations to attack other institutions. It’s important to remind ourselves how Kenyans lost the war on corruption when the Narc government assumed power.

High-profile government officials

Kenyans were bold enough to report and even arrest corrupt officials but this energy was quickly lost when we started getting mixed signals from the state. Most of the suspects were set free partly on the presumption that high-profile government officials had contacts of judges and magistrates on speed dial.

Judicial independence and the independence of other constitutional offices should be guarded at all cost if we are to make strides towards building a prosperous nation.

At 58 years, our public service appointments should reflect regional balance as provided by our Constitution. Successive regimes have had little regard for our diversity. One then should not wonder why we still struggle with the challenge of building one nation.

The answer lies in the actions of our top leaders, who have established themselves as tribal kings and forgotten about the ideals that define nationhood.

The major impediment towards progress is disrespect for the rule of law and arbitrary exercise of public power by successive governments. Kenyans want strong institutions whose actions are anchored on the rule of law as opposed to the strongman syndrome.