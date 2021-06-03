Free for 58 years, but still trying to build ‘one nation’

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers his speech at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County on May 1, 2021 during Madaraka Day celebrations.
 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Eric Nakhurenya

Public policy and legal analyst

After Madaraka Day celebrations, I had a conversation with a friend, which quickly delved into President Kenyatta’s speech. We wondered why he lectured courts in a manner that mirrors intimidation.

