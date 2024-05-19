Foundation for a brighter, more sustainable future

World Metrology Day, celebrated every May 20 to commemorate the signing of the Metre Convention on May 25, 1875 by 17 nations, is not just about numbers and units. It is a vibrant testament to the fundamental role of measurement in shaping the world to sustainability. Themed “We Measure Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, this year’s has been recognised by Unesco, which ignites a fervent spark of enthusiasm for metrology , the science of measurement and its applications.

Measurement is considered an effective method for acquiring information about the empirical world. When it’s claimed that something has been measured, the implication is that the information thus obtained is of higher quality (more dependable, accurate, objective...) than that acquired via other means, such as conjecture based on personal intuition. It is not always clear on what grounds measurements earn the epistemic and social authority commonly afforded to them: What is it about an activity being a measurement that secures the quality of its results? The answer is in improving metrology and the related infrastructures.

Modern civilisation

Measurement is crucial in modern civilisation. So is standardisation to measurement—though challenging for it is a multidimensional object in the study of which the epistemic and the social are intertwined and, thus, inseparable. Standardisation in measurement offers a natural opportunity to overcome disciplinary boundaries. Its impact covers procedures, instruments and objects of units of measurement and vocabulary. A lot of ground has been covered and much can be done if the national focus is oriented to look at the value of metrology and standardisation in all its socioeconomic aspects.

Imagine a world where every drop of water, every whisper of air and every ounce of energy is meticulously measured with precision. It’s a world where the pulse of the planet is felt through accurate data, leading to correct information that guide us towards a future where sustainability reigns supreme.

In this thrill to face the future, of which no future exists without a strongly founded present, metrology emerges as the unsung hero, wielding its tools of measurement to tackle the grand challenges of our time. From monitoring the health of ecosystems to tracking carbon emissions, every measurement becomes a beacon of hope that illuminate the path towards a greener, more sustainable future.

Measurement

The science of measurement and its applications is not just about numbers or metrics on a scale or units on a ruler. It is about the profound impact that accurate measurement has on our daily lives. Ensuring fair trade, protecting public health and promoting innovation. Empowering individuals and communities with the knowledge to make informed decisions that benefit both people and the planet.

World Metrology Day is an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of measurement and its vast applications and value in the society. It amplifies the importance to nations aspiring for socioeconomic development that benefits the current generation without jeopardising the chances of the future ones.

Let’s embrace the excitement of discovery driven by measurement and the thrill of exploration. Let’s marvel at the ingenuity of scientists, researchers and engineers who push the boundaries of measurement to new heights. Let’s recommit ourselves to the noble pursuit of sustainability, knowing that every measurement we take lays the foundation for a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.

However, let’s know that whatever can be measured can be managed, as Peter Drucker asserts.