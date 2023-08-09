For sustainable development, empower youth

Kenya is a youthful country with a median age of 19 and about 80 per cent of the population under 35. The youth, age 18-35, will largely shape its future.

With the annual International Youth Day coming up on Saturday, it is important to think through the role of the youth in sustainable development. They provide fresh aspects and power to help to drive economic development and social progress. The future of a nation is decided by its youth; the preservation, renewal and revitalisation of civilisation is their fundamental role.

Most Kenyan youth are tenacious, committed, passionate and enthusiastic. Sadly, there are obstacles to their growth. Many engage in things not beneficial to them and society. Some use drugs, bet or play video games when they should be doing constructive work or sports. They then party hard at night.

Substance abuse is a momentous challenge. It causes erratic behaviour, distress, lack of focus on school and work, road crashes, getting into conflict with the law and poor relationships with friends and family. These youth lack the drive or ambition needed to succeed. When they are out of their parents’ nest, they are unable to lead decent lives.

Young people get pressure from family, peers and the media to conform to preconceived notions of beauty and, often, develop unhealthy body image. ‘Ideal’ body ideas from the media and influencers have negative social effects which can be felt for a lifetime, causing poor mental health.

Those from ethnic minorities or who have disabilities can feel isolated and excluded. For doing the same job as adults, the youth are paid less. They are prone to harassment and abuse and their work is often undervalued.

Enter the labour market

Youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb. The International Labour Organization says over a million unskilled youth enter the labour market yearly, some having dropped out of school or completed but not enrolled in a college. Society must rise in support of the youth and the government focus on their skilling and empowerment. Make services and training in public institutions more widely accessible and affordable, to render them employable workers and competitive entrepreneurs.

The government, in collaboration with international organisations and the private sector, should mentor, train and inform the youth about the opportunities presented by all potential paths. Employers should pay them a fair wage and provide chances for personal and career growth, freedom to voice their concerns and the chance to organise and take part in decisions that affect them.

Access to finance will give them opportunities to run and expand decent businesses. Markets for their products should increase their economic prowess. Mentorship will enable them to grow holistically and enable them to overcome their limitations and hurdles. Youth navigating challenging life transitions can benefit from mentorship.

Young people are energetic and innovative. They have the capacity to quickly learn new skills and adapt to any environment. An asset to society, their contribution is vital for sustainable development.