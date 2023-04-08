Fasting season is upon us, let’s tap its benefits

The Ramadhan season is upon us yet again. The Lent season has just ended. This annual fasting period requires Muslims and Christians around the globe to fast from dawn to sunset, abstain from certain physical needs and reflect on their spirituality.

Fasting is observed annually as a religious obligation that consciously or subconsciously improves the health of those who practise it. Studies have shown that observing periods of restraint around food can have health benefits, whether you do it for religious reasons or not. In fact, fasting favours the immune system as it reduces the amount of general inflammation in body cells.

Dr Amir Khan, in an article published by Al Jazeera, says fasting is thought to put the body into an “energy conservation mode”. In an effort to save energy, the body recycles many of its old or damaged immune cells, which later promotes the generation of new, healthier immune cells when the fasting period ends. The new cells are quicker and more efficient at fighting infections, thus improving immunity.

A meta-analysis done by PubMed and published under the National Library of Medicine on the effect of Ramadhan fasting on metabolic changes and health outcomes in different groups of Muslims reported that the total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein, high-density lipoprotein and blood glucose improved after Ramadhan, compared to the period before Ramadhan among athletes.

Given that smoking is forbidden during Ramadhan and Lent, studies have revealed a significant reduction in second-hand smoke levels in public places that might be related to mortality and morbidity.

Further research has proven that fasting can help regulate blood sugar levels. By eating only during designated times, individuals with conditions such as diabetes can more easily monitor their blood sugar levels and adjust their medication accordingly.

Removing toxins

The body is also able to concentrate on removing toxins, as we give the digestive system a rest. Nutritionist Claire Mahy is quoted in Al Jazeera as saying: “Fasting allows the gut to cleanse and strengthens its lining. It can also stimulate a process called autophagy, which is where cells self-cleanse and remove damaged and dangerous particles.”

Scientists have also established a link between diet, gut health and mental well-being. Fasting can help individuals practise mindfulness, increase their self-discipline and lead to a positive mood and vitality.

In this season, I challenge us all to be intentional about healthy living, not just during religious fasting seasons, but by ensuring that we incorporate fasting and food discipline into our everyday lifestyle.

The Ministry of Health, under the Kenya Community Health Strategy 2020-2025, is committed to empowering people to live healthy lives through transformative, responsive and sustainable community health services, using the primary health care approach.

The ministry aims to achieve this through partnerships with communities on capacity building, policy formulation and programme implementation. The benefits of healthy living —from boosting immunity to helping in the digestive system function, lowering the risk of certain diseases and helping achieve and maintain a healthy weight — cannot be overemphasized.

Individuals with compromised health or those under observation by a physician should consult a doctor.

Fasting requires deep concentration and reflection, and as such, it may be difficult at times to juggle between having that quiet moment and working, especially if one is in the service industry such as health.

Working in a medical facility anywhere in the world comes with its own challenges. It must be overwhelming for the medical practitioners who are observing Ramadhan.

I salute and commend all medical personnel who, despite fasting, still put in long hours to ensure service delivery remains seamless.