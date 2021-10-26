Enhance school funding

The latest survey by the Constitution Reform Education Consortium (CRECO) leaves a lot to be desired. The report shows most primary and secondary school learners either do not wear face masks properly or don’t wear them.

Despite the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and its virulence, public schools are characterised by overcrowding in classrooms, dormitories, laboratories, dining halls, toilets, playing fields and assembly grounds. Due to constrained funding and economic downturns, many suffer a shortage of teachers and non-teaching staff.

In his 2020 Jamhuri Day speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed chiefs to ensure all learners report to school in January 2021. Education CS George Magoha also directed head teachers and principals to admit learners from private schools that shut down over Covid-19. That led to high enrolment.

Implementation of the promised protocols and guidelines by the ministries of Education and Health to facilitate the reopening of learning institutions has stalled. The government failed to expand the facilities commensurate with the exponential increase of learners from private schools.

Many schools lack water, thermo guns, soap and sanitizers due to epileptic disbursement of funds.

Only less than five per cent of Kenyans have been inoculated. Therefore, relaxation of health protocols means more death and suffering.

Besides, following the reintroduction of free primary education in 2003, the enrolment in public primary schools increased from 6 million pupils to 7.3 million. More significantly, a 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school, introduced in 2018 increased enrolment to 200,000 in 2019.

As the government upgrades infrastructures in some primary schools to host junior secondary classes — CBC Grades 7, 8 and 9 — in 2023, it must adequately fund every institution for smooth and quality learning and teaching and stem Covid-19.