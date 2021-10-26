Enhance school funding

George Magoha

Education CS Prof Magoha  at St.Monica Chakol Girls  High School in Busia County where he admitted the three learners following a door to door campaign to find those who were yet to join Form One.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

The latest survey by the Constitution Reform Education Consortium (CRECO) leaves a lot to be desired. The report shows most primary and secondary school learners either do not wear face masks properly or don’t wear them.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.