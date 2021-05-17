Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Enhance career guidance

Mercy Akinyi, university courses

Mercy Akinyi (right) of Presbyterian University speaks to Doreen Kathure on her course option during the My Network Tertiary Education and Careers Fair at the KICC grounds on January 26, 2019. Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Kamaara

A lecturer

JKUAT

The 2020 KCSE numbers are mind boggling. Education CS George Magoha said all the 747,161 students who sat the exam will be absorbed in universities and tertiary colleges. But then, only 143,140, 19.03 per cent of the candidates, scored grade C+, the university entry point.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.