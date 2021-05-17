Enhance career guidance

The 2020 KCSE numbers are mind boggling. Education CS George Magoha said all the 747,161 students who sat the exam will be absorbed in universities and tertiary colleges. But then, only 143,140, 19.03 per cent of the candidates, scored grade C+, the university entry point.

So what happens to the 81 per cent? The CS says tertiary institutions have the capacity to admit all the 604,031 KCSE candidates who missed university. It’s a relief to parents, but career practitioners have a big role to play in helping them make choices.

These youth should be innovative and take advantage of technology to build themselves. Let them get involved in life skills such as cookery, sports, gardening, agriculture and volunteering in the community.

When do children make choices about their career path? After KCPE and KCSE, are they prepared for it? Careers are a complex phenomenon. We need to simplify things to help students to develop their careers. Let us start moulding our children early. This takes concerted effort from education stakeholders.

After the results are released, all the students interviewed by the media want to be doctors, neurosurgeons, lawyers and engineers. What about the other careers, such as in information technology, which is where the world is going, economics, agriculture, teaching, communication, design, entrepreneurship, architecture, construction and so on? Let us expose our children to more careers to help them make informed choices about their future.

Are the students who are top performers predisposed to these ‘prime’ courses? What about the average performers and the rest of the group? Education stakeholders, through the schools, ought to expose students to all the courses and let them choose where their passion lies.

Career practitioners need to emphasise that a career is not an event but a process and guide them on the world of work. The students ought to reflect and be able to build their own narrative. They should build useful meanings, identities and potential futures for themselves.