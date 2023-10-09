Engage all in family planning

Family planning affects couples at a personal level. Thus decisions on reproduction and family planning should be the result of discussions between both parties and conclusions reached from an informed and inclusive perspective.

Many factors come into play from the onset. First, there is a need for more awareness on the importance of both genders to take an active role in family planning.

Sensitisation helps to reduce the discomfort couples often feel when discussing reproduction and curbs the misinformation, myths and misconceptions that hinder informed choices.

Family planning methods

In addition to the many family planning methods for women, including contraceptives such as birth control pills, contraceptive patches and contraceptive coil, men should also actively take part by using condoms or undergoing a vasectomy.

Women need to be open in sharing with their partners any side effects of contraceptives on their mental and physical health. Some experience uncontrollable mood swings, painful abdominal pains, blood clots, hormonal imbalance, drastic weight gain and low sex drive.

Their partners will then embrace their role in alleviating some, if not all, of the burdens of childbearing and family planning.

Protection against pregnancies

Since most women fear or are ashamed to speak out, their partners are unable to approach the discussion from a point of empathy. In most cases, women suffer these hardships even after they have attained their desired family size, and this is when men should consider engaging in family planning.

Medical research shows despite vasectomy offering 99 per cent protection against pregnancies, many men are still hesitant to pursue it, the aversion fostered by ridiculous myths. Contrary to popular belief, vasectomy doesn’t cause loss of sex drive, testosterone or even one’s masculinity.

The government should enhance campaigns against family planning myths and cultivate a culture free of prejudice regarding it. Let healthcare providers encourage women to attend family planning consultation sessions with their partners.