Many male folks are embarrassed to admit they are ill-suited to champion greater gender inclusiveness, hiding their reluctance in the excuse that it is only the shoe-wearer who knows where it pinches.

However, years of gender activism have also instilled in men defensive fear. Instead of opening them up to speak freely to the realities of our womenfolk, they have adopted indifference.

I have just been to the inaugural conference on the empowerment of women from Western Kenya. My topic was an intricate one; ‘Enabling greater gender inclusiveness in governance institutions and processes’.

Its underlying academic propensities notwithstanding, I understood the topic should generate ingredients for intense discussion and the production of implementable proposals.

By mobilising its own resources to mount the first ever Western Region Women Conference, the women crossed the first Rubicon on empowerment and commitment to organise themselves. I saw in this conference the building blocks for a viable women's economic bloc. Why?

The beginning of a solution is identifying the problem. Kakamega and Bungoma, two of our largest counties, are among the top five contributors to national poverty. Kakamega competes with Mandera (4.69 per cent) for the top spot, while Bungoma (3.98 per cent) is fifth after Turkana (4.13 per cent) and Nairobi (3.94 per cent).

As of 2021, the Bungoma County population was estimated at 1,670,570 people, Kenya’s fifth largest by county. More than 89 per cent of its population is rural, with agriculture as the dominant economic occupation at 92 per cent. However, the county poverty level is 35.7 per cent.

Vihiga County’s population of more than 700,000 makes for Kenya’s third most densely populated at 983 square kilometres, with 66 per cent engaged in agriculture and 43.2 per cent of the people poor.

More than 73 per cent of Kakamega’s population of 1,867,579 is engaged in agriculture. However, 49.2 per cent of the residents are poor.

Agriculture is the backbone of one million Trans Nzoia people. More than 80 per cent engage in farming while 58 per cent of livelihoods depend on agriculture. In this bread basket of the country, 43.6 per cent of the people are poor, and 20 per cent of the households are food insecure.

Busia County’s population of more than one million depends on agriculture and trade. In this gateway to East and Central Africa, for every 100 people of working age, there were 107 people dependent upon them. Poverty is at 83 per cent.

These regional poverty levels are above the national average of 34.3 per cent. Paradoxically, two complementary themes in western Kenya's economic data are agriculture and poverty. Why? Wherever the poverty menace prevails, you know for whom the bell tolls – women.

The Kenya Human Development Report (2009) shows the country’s overall Gender Inequality Index (GII) was 0.451. The GII for the Western region was a close 0.457.

Gender-based inequity

This translates to gender-based inequity and inequality in reproductive health and education, the labour market and in leadership. Should it surprise us that the region has only one woman elected as MP – Mary Emase of Teso South?

Eradicating poverty will result in reduced gender disparities. It calls for efforts to replace poverty with sustainable growth and social justice.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022, Bungoma, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Kakamega are leading in teenage pregnancy cases, with a rate above the 14.9 per cent national average and more than 18 per cent of girls at risk.

In health, women lag behind in delivery at health facilities. While Bungoma, Busia and Trans Nzoia are at 79.3 per cent, 83.7 per cent and 85.2 per cent respectively, Machakos is at 93.1 per cent and Nyeri is at 99.1 per cent. Our redeeming counties are Kakamega and Vihiga at 90 per cent each.

Economic empowerment is equally poor. House ownership among Western Kenya’s women compares badly at below 50 per cent of the national average of 4.5 per cent. Again, this calls for urgent interventions. What should we do?

To get out of the current rathole, leaders must coalesce and strategise. It does not matter which political party we support. Poverty is party-less. Maltreatment of our women is party-less too. So is disempowerment.

Let us borrow from the Human Development Paradigm, which incorporates equality, sustainability, productivity, empowerment, cooperation and security. We must build human capacities from early childhood by investing in better health and education.

Public institutions should provide services that advance human rights equally; but must consider women-specific experiences and needs.

As Kenyans, it is our sacred duty to ensure that all services and opportunities are open to all, and that male and female stereotypes do not define who benefits.

The second stage in uplifting the status of our women is to enact an equivalent of the USA’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). WIOA is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labour market and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.

We must do the same for women in Kenya. At Kenya Kwanza, we have the Economic Recovery Agenda, which is geared towards an economic turnaround and inclusive growth. The agenda aims to increase investments in five sectors with the largest impact on the economy and household welfare. At the top is Agriculture; followed by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME); Housing and Settlement; Healthcare; Digital Superhighway and the Creative Industry.

We also have the Women Charter and County-specific interventions in County Economic Charters. There are opportunities galore here. I encourage women leaders to sieve out what is of benefit to the community of women from these policies and lay claim to commitments that will uplift the woman.