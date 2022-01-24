‘Earthquake Mudavadi’, is it?

Musalia Mudavadi

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi delivers his speech during the party's National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Steve David Kipruto

Advocate

High Court of Kenya

  • In 2013 and 2017 elections, Ruto delivered 85 per cent of votes from his backyard.
  • ODM party leader Raila Odinga bettered that by garnering over 96 per cent of his bloc’s votes in both. 

On Sunday, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi delivered his promised political ‘earthquake’. And now, neither the Rift Valley nor the Mountain is the bellwether of the presidential election but the Mulembe Nation. 

