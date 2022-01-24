‘Earthquake Mudavadi’, is it?

On Sunday, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi delivered his promised political ‘earthquake’. And now, neither the Rift Valley nor the Mountain is the bellwether of the presidential election but the Mulembe Nation.

In America, it’s nearly impossible to take the White House without winning Florida and Ohio or either.

Only one Republican candidate did: John F. Kennedy, when he lost both to Richard Nixon. A reverse analogy was in 2020, when Donald Trump lost the presidency after winning both. Likewise, a Democrat lost Maryland and won the election only once.

In Kenya, the presidency has consistently been won by superior tribal numbers of the presidential candidate and running mate. In the past two general elections, President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto bettered Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka numbers despite each candidate delivering over 85 per cent of his tribal bloc’s votes.

‘Swing vote’ counties

The vexed question is, who will better the other in ‘swing vote’ counties? This will be the closest election in Kenya ever. In 2013 and 2017 elections, Ruto delivered 85 per cent of votes from his backyard. ODM party leader Raila Odinga bettered that by garnering over 96 per cent of his bloc’s votes in both.

Most political pundits predict that Raila and Ruto will pick a running mate from the vote-rich Mount Kenya. Latest polls show Ruto ahead of Raila in the region. Whoever gets the biggest chunk of the Mountain’s vote will be a few shy of 50 per cent-plus-one.

But western Kenya politics is intriguing: It’s disintegrated and compartmentalised into sub-tribal blocs. ANC, under Mudavadi, reigns supreme in Kakamega and Vihiga, Ford-Kenya leader, Moses Wetang’ula, crows in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia.

IEBC puts registered voters in 2017 in the counties at 1.9 million. Over 80 per cent of them voted for Raila with ANC and Ford-K under the Nasa banner (with ODM). Whether the ‘Earthquake’ will shake Kenya’s politics, time will tell.

But with western slipping away from Raila, Ruto could be a night away to State House on August 9.